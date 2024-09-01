The 2024 Monster Energy Supercross series has officially begun, and Anaheim 1 is in the rearview mirror and I'm not sure it lived up to the anticipation or hype of previous opening rounds. The results from a few of the championship contenders were a little lackluster and not what was expected, but those results should not elicit any concerns of a runaway series. The former champions are aware the goal is to be consistent and finish strong.

One topic of hype that did not fall short was that of 450 rookie Jett Lawrence. After going undefeated in the Pro Motocross Championship series, some in the moto community believe he could do the same in Supercross. Not losing a single race against the current field is unlikely and unrealistic, but he did win the first round handily. The current MX and SMX champion may be on a path to breaking and setting many records, but a Supercross championship will not be handed to him without a fight.

Winning a Supercross championship in a rider's rookie season has only happened twice. Jeremy McGrath did it in 1993, and Ryan Dungey became the second rider to accomplish that feat in 2010. So, it's not unheard of by any means, although the current field of riders is arguably the strongest in the sport's history. Remember that the field comprises four past 450 Supercross champions and more than ten 250 champions who will not just lay down.

Octopi Media

Winning the opening round is the first step to winning the championship, but many riders have done that without sealing the deal at the end of the season. In fact, no first-round winner has won the championship in the last ten years. The last time it happened was 2012 with Ryan Villopoto accomplishing that feat. Eli Tomac was en route to doing that in 2023 until his Achilles injury in Denver ended his season.

The A1 results from the other championship contenders may add to the hype of Jett Lawrence's road to his first 450 SX championship if you don't look at finishes from the past. The defending champ, Chase Sexton, appeared to be off the pace in the main event and was handed his third-place finish when Cooper Webb crashed and ended up sixth. Webb was much better on his Star Racing Yamaha than I thought he would be after what we saw in Paris last year. His riding built some excitement for the upcoming rounds.

Octopi Media

Eli Tomac was never in contention and looked uncomfortable throughout the day. His ninth-place finish was not what he was hoping for, but the two time champ has a history of starting slow. Ken Roczen finished tenth after a first-lap pile-up slowed him down, while the 2018 Champion, Jason Anderson, finished third and looked better than he did in all of 2023. Looking at A1 in a vacuum it may appear Jett Lawrence has found a level above the others, but it's simply too early to say that definitively.

As stated, if you don't look in the history books, those results would appear to make a case for Jett to be the favorite. If you do look, you will find that often, the eventual champion has a poor finish at round one. Both of Eli Tomac's championships started with unimpressive first rounds. He was seventh at A1 in 2020 and sixth in 2022. The opener was in Houston, Texas, in 2021, where Cooper Webb finished ninth and proceeded to win his second championship. Webb's first championship came after a fifth at the opening race. In 2013, Ryan Villopoto even went on to win the championship following a sixteenth at round one.

Octopi Media

Jett Lawrence may very well go on to win the 2024 Supercross championship. He may even go on to break Jeremy McGrath's record of 72 wins. As of now, he still has much work to do to fulfill those goals, and I expect Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb, and Chase Sexton to show him there are lessons to be learned. Look for those riders to return to their winning ways and the number 18 to have a few difficult races before it's all said and done.

This season has only just begun, and a lot of racing is still to be had. Jett may be the future of Supercross, but for the present, the past champions aren't done. The 2024 season has a long way to go, and I expect a battle to the final round at Salt Lake City. Tomac, Webb, Sexton, Roczen, and possibly others will find the top step of the podium and finish the 2024 Supercross season strong. We are in for a great season of racing!