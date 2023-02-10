Expect the unexpected. That mantra fits Motocross of Nations to a tee. MXdN is arguably the biggest and most anticipated race of the year, and we never know what to expect. So many factors impact the outcome, including location, weather, travel, team selection, etc. Then you have to factor in the gravity of racing for your country and doing that with teammates you have been battling against all season. Through the years, there have been incredible rides, heartbreaks, and much of the unexpected. We wanted to highlight a few significant 'unexpected' results from past MXdNs as we head into Ernee, France, this coming weekend. Enjoy!

The 2018 MXdN was set at Red Bud in Buchanan, Michigan, with an American team that consisted of Eli Tomac, Justin Barcia, and Aaron Plessinger. It had been eight years since the last time the event had been held in the USA and seven since the Americans had won. It felt as though the pieces of the puzzle were in place for the U.S. to get back on the top of the podium. Things did not go as expected for the U.S. team, and they finished fifth overall on their home track, but this may not have been the most unexpected result of the weekend. Team Netherlands finished in second place with 39 points thanks to MXGP champion Jeffrey Herlings going 1-2 in the MXGP class and an unexpected 1-1 by Glenn Coldenhoff in the Open class. Coldenhoff's best result all year was fourth overall in the MXGP series. What makes their second overall even more impressive was their MX2 rider, Calvin Vlaanderen, whose results on the day were DNF-DNS. A top 30 by Vlaanderen would have secured them the MXdN victory.

Red Bud 2018 Guy B

In 2015, MXdN was held in Ernee, France. Team USA consisted of Justin Barcia, who had finished third in the Pro Motocross Championship, Jeremy Martin, who won the 250 outdoor title, and Cooper Webb, who was racing a 450 for the first time. A great team, to say the least, but they were facing a French team of Romain Febvre, fresh off his MXGP championship, Gautier Paulin, who finished second behind Febvre, and Marvin Musquin, who had finished second in the outdoors. The French were the defending champs and racing on home soil, so this was a little unexpected when the Americans were leading into the final moto of the day. Unfortunately, Barcia and Webb were outside the top ten off the start, while Febvre and Paulin were in the top five. Barcia worked his way up to third while Webb, after a stall, finished behind Paulin. The French team went on to win their second MXdN in a row with 14 points and would go on to win five consecutive. Meanwhile, the U.S. team would finish in second with 16 points, which in most years would be a low enough score for the win. In the last ten years, a winning score of less than 16 has only happened four times.

2015 Ernee, France Jeffrey Beerdsen

Lommel, Belgium, was the host of the 2012 MXdN and, with its deep sand, was considered a real challenge for Team USA, who had won seven straight. The sands of Lommel generally favor the riders hailing from the Netherlands, but Jeffrey Herlings' first overall in the Open class was not enough to overcome a fifteenth from Glenn Coldenhoff and an eighth from Marc de Reuver. Regardless, the Americans did not have an eighth Chamberlain Cup as Team Germany secured the win. Team member Ken Roczen won the MX2 class, and Maximilian Nagl finished second in the MXGP class. Maybe more unexpected was Marcus Schiffer's seventh in the Open class, which gave the team enough points to defeat the Belgians by four. Schiffer was not exactly known as a sand rider, and his best MXGP result was a ninth.

Glenn Coldenhoff 2018 Guy B

Lierop, the Netherlands, was the place to be for the 2004 MXdN, and most unexpected may have been that Team USA was not in attendance. The AMA blamed excessive costs and a lack of interest for this decision. Ultimately, the Belgian team would win for the second year in a row with members Stefan Everts, Kevin Strijbos, and Steve Ramon. The Netherlands placed second partly due to Marc de Reuver giving The Legend, Stefan Everts, a run for his money in the MXGP class. Interestingly, Everts was on a 450, and de Reuver was on a 250. Behind them, France, Estonia, and the Republic of South Africa all tied for third with 41 points. Estonia was another 'unexpected' surprise as they were not expected to be in podium contention. Numerous teams were considered better. Team members Tanel Leok, Aigar Leok, and Juss Laansoo rode to third--, fourth, and fifth-place overall results, respectively.

Gautier Paulin 2015 Jeffrey Beerdsen

2007 was a special year for MXdN and Team USA. It had been ten years since the last time the event was held in America, and were coming in having won the previous two years. Team USA was made up of Ricky Carmichael, who was racing in the last professional race of his career, and he did not disappoint when he won the MXGP class. Tim Ferry had been picked for the Open class despite some believing Andrew Short was the better pick. Ferry would win the Open class. Ryan Villopoto was the defending pro motocross champion, so his spot on the team was not unexpected. What was unexpected was his utter domination of the field. R.V. went 1-1 not only in his class but over the entire field. This was the first time in history that a rider on a 250 won both motos. Not only did he win, but he also won his first moto by over 15 seconds on Chad Reed, who was on a 450, and then in moto two, he won by over a minute, lapping up to eleventh. The team scored eight, missing a perfect score by one point. Something else unexpected on the day was France finishing second with a score of 34. France had a good team of Sebastien Pourcell, Nicolas Aubin, and Piere Renet, but on paper probably should have been beaten by Belgium and Italy. Belgium's Jeremy Van Horebeek and Ken de Dycker both had moto scores tenth or worse, while Italy's Antonio Cairoli went 37-14 for fourteenth and Davide Guarneri went 15-16 for sixth. Those scores effectually did them in.

Jeffrey Herlings 2018 Guy B

This is not a definitive list by any means. We considered 2009 in Italy when teams like France and Italy didn't capitalize on the USA not sending their best team. Germany in 2013 was another choice when Australia finished fourth, which wasn't necessarily unexpected, but Dean Ferris' ride was strong enough to earn him a Red Bull KTM ride. The options are plentiful, and we're hoping for what some believe is an 'unexpected' ride from our guys in Red, White, and Blue in France this year. So, everyone put your hands in and on three, "Team USA." One, two, three…