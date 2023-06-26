SX Global, promoters of the FIM World Supercross Championship, leapt beneath the microscope with little trepidation. No athlete, team or spectator has ever complained that there are not enough events and yet SX Global entered the crowded market with lofty expectations. WSX has existed in some form for eighteen months now – the first announcement was released in the December of 2021 – yet there have only been two events.

The lack of on-track action has not resulted in a battle for notoriety though, because the concept has remained a hot topic for a multitude of reasons. The aforementioned expectations were a catalyst for that. It is fair to state that SX Global's message was not delivered in the most elegant fashion to begin with and that has made their bid for legitimacy even more difficult. To their credit though, changes in personnel were made to move away from the aggressive stance that was occupied previously.

Anyway, their first true championship (presuming that we are recognizing their pilot season as nothing more than that) is days away and there is a burning question that is truly subjective. What would make the 2023 FIM World Supercross Championship a success? To confirm, there is no real answer and SX Global will have a completely different opinion to the riders or fans. There are some realistic goals to strive for in the coming months though.

Not to start on a negative point, but the racing will not be the narrative. The depth of the WSX division pales in comparison to that of Monster Energy Supercross, Pro Motocross or the FIM Motocross World Championship. It would be truly shocking if Ken Roczen fails to execute a championship-winning term and that'll take something away from the rest of the action, similar to when Marvin Musquin has swept every single session at the annual Paris Supercross (France being another topical point).

The prospect of witnessing Roczen domination is not quite as tantalizing as what British fans had on the menu in Cardiff last October and the crowd may suffer as a result. The problem is that British fans, as well as those in mainland Europe, are spoilt for choice. There is little in the way of supercross, sure, but fans will not fill those seats simply because a track has been placed inside of a stadium. A sporting event lives or dies based on the entry list. This humble scribe truly believes that.

WSX's Grand Prix of France will be cancelled in the not-too-distant future and it's heavily rumored that lacklustre ticket sales are the root of that issue. This perfectly encapsulates the previous point. Infront Moto Racing host multiple races in France each year and the attendance never suffers, simply because the fans are invested in those athletes. Lyon would be a guaranteed success, if the entry list resembled that of a Monster Energy Supercross round. French fans have an option to be selective.

Not everyone is so fortunate, obviously, and the nations that are in desperate need of their motocross fix are where SX Global have a chance to stand up and make a statement. Singapore has potential to be their first 'win' as it is realistic that they could execute the first race on Asian soil with no negatives. The Indonesian Grands Prix that Infront Moto Racing run tend to drown in controversy, simply because those in the sport refuse to look favorably on the sparse entry list.

The number of entrants will not be a problem when the FIM World Supercross Championship lands in Singapore, simply because the teams have no choice but to run four stars, but there are so many fans who will be unaware of the procedure and applaud SX Global for running a race on the continent that has no glaring issues. Will the spectators come out? Previous Asian fixtures indicate that would be no problem, but there is one concern.

Infront Moto Racing travel to extremely small Indonesian islands and the locals flock to the events, no matter if they are informed or not. Those who are local to Singapore have more options in motorsport and will not feel as privileged to see a world championship in town. The welcome may not be as warm and unique as what is seen elsewhere on the continent, for that reason, but the attraction of something new should make it successful. It would be a shock if it does not represent a milestone for WSX.

Beyond that, the race in Australia will be an obvious success as the spectators in Oceania feel a sense of pride in what SX Global are achieving from their portion of the world. One would think that Germany will be a hit – it will be the first time that Roczen has raced at home in just over ten years. There is a little scepticism there though, one could state, as the Motocross of Nations is set to be run just before and the first SMX concept (run in Germany) was an absolute disaster in the October of 2016.

This will be another pilot season for WSX, in a sense. There are countless unknowns that will result in positives and negatives. Simply completing the six-round calendar with some consistency and a sense of direction would be marvellous for all involved. There are no queries about whether or not the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross series will be a success, because Feld's brand and product is proven. WSX is in the "show me" phase even though, yes, that position must frustrate them beyond belief.

Accepting such a role is crucial though, as many have mentioned that SX Global elected to run before walking under previous management. Take pride in being so green and take spectators along for that turbulent journey. Claim to be the best and any errors will be deemed unacceptable. Spin that around, share the uncertainty and little mistakes will be better received.