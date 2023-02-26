Chase Sexton continued his streak of consistency in Monster Energy Supercross with 3-3-2 scores in Texas. Those results put him second in the overall classification, once tallied up, and helped him inch closer to the championship leader as the halfway mark beckons. Hours after the final checkers flew, Chase was available for a fast recap of all that happened inside of AT&T Stadium. This interview is presented by the quality folks at DeCal Works, who are the industry leader in motocross graphics.

Vital MX: Your speed in that first main event was just insane. Walk us through a little bit of each moto…

Chase Sexton: I actually ended up running over Jason [Anderson] in the first corner in the first moto – I was pretty much dead last. I came back to third and was riding really well. I had good speed. In the second race, I had good speed again. It took me a little bit of time to get around Eli [Tomac]. I made that pass and caught Cooper [Webb] but I just could not get around him. I got a good start in the third race – I almost holeshot. I was behind Eli, but made a mistake and fell over. I was starting to catch him again, but then he fell and gave me the lead. I felt really solid. I was putting in good laps. I just misread the lappers and lost a lot of time. That was unfortunate. Overall, I was really happy with how I rode tonight. I was more solid with less mistakes.

Yeah, you had that one mistake and the incident with the lapper. It was an inch off of being done, but it was a really good and complete night.

I felt like well-rounded. I felt like the track was really slippery and easy to make a mistake on. I obviously made one, but I rode good besides that. I'm in a pretty good mindset now – I feel like I am building in the right direction and the bike is getting better. Onto Daytona! We have more testing this week.

One part that I was really stoked on was the dragon's back. I felt like you were a little looser on the dragon’s back earlier in the motos. I think I saw you go back to skimming later and you really had it under control. I actually felt like you got more consistent in a lot of places, as the conditions went away.

I was kind of jumping it in the first race and did not feel super controlled skimming, just because the rut was so gnarly. I went to jumping and that was okay. I was jumping and went back to skimming in the second main event – I was hitting the dragon's back really well. The turn was just butchered in the third race and I had to start going inside and jumping, which I felt good on. I felt like I was pretty consistent in the whoops too. They were really slippery and easy to make mistakes in. Overall, like I said, I feel solid and am looking forward to more of this.

Last question for you. Did you ever double over the start line in that first main?

No, I actually tried it on the hot lap in opening ceremonies and cased the crap out of it. I was like, "No, I'm not doing it." Tomac was doing it, right? The face had to be a tad bit bigger for us to jump it. I tried it in the opening ceremonies, cased it and said, "Yep, we are not doing that."