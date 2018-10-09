Toggle

What Offseason?

Offseasons? Apparently they're highly overrated. Here's what some of the top riders in the U.S. were up to today...

What Offseason?

Offseason? What offseason? Yeah, it's been a couple weeks since the end of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship season, but that doesn't mean that things have gone completely dark. Sure, we had Joey Savatgy making the jump to his Monster Energy Kawasaki bike a couple days afterwards, but he was the exception. Here are a handful of riders riders who managed to stretch a short vacation in (or are coming back from long vacations due to injuries), before getting back after it. The countdown is already on...

Today was the first day out for Eli Tomac on his new '19 race bike, after taking a couple weeks off. It looked like a pretty seamless switch for him.

Here's the new scoot, in full race trim. Yep, the plan is to race it at the MXoN, and the Monster Energy Cup.

Eli will enjoy running the number one for a bit, before switching to 25 for the MXoN, and back to 3 at the Monster Energy Cup and Supercross season.

After spending a couple months on the sidelines, Jason Anderson hasn't really stopped riding since he got back on the bike. It'll still be a bit before he heads back to the Supercross track, though.

Josh Grant has never been short on style. He may only have a couple weeks left on his Kawasaki deal, but he was also on board a new '19.

Justin Barcia was also on the track, working with the Monster Energy/Yamaha Factory Racing crew on a few parts and pieces for his Yamaha. Aaron Plessinger will be joining him soon.

A couple of the Yamalube Star Racing Yamaha boys were on the track, with Dylan Ferrandis was throwing down some fast laps (and wicked style), as he gets ready for the MXoN.

Mitchell Oldenburg is only a handful of days into riding after taking the summer off for an ACL repair.

It's always good seeing ex-champs on the track, and Ryan Villopoto is starting to get ready for his trip down under.


