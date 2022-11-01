Vital Poll: Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Racing Team vs. Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing





ClubMX and Star are on opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to aesthetics.

They both have FMF exhaust but some different choices in other areas. Club went with Hinson and Star, Rekluse. Club has a coating on their lower cases and Star left the blue on the head cover. The REC oil filter cover on the Club bike is pretty cool and matches the hubs perfectly. Both running non-slip rubber on the frame. Star has the GYTR brake clevis. And obviously, Star is running an external electric water pump.

Luxon triple clamps for Club and Neken clamps for Star.

These are both KYB PSF1 forks but the ClubMX unit comes from Technical Touch and this is their fork cap. The Star version came from Enzo originally and has a factory only cap with high- and low-speed compression, and high-speed rebound adjustment. The cartridge and damping rode are identical.

Club is running a carbon high-volume air box cover where the Star bike looks to have the stock cover with a large square vent cut in the front.

Whole different color scheme and Club has Pirelli and Star Dunlop.

Both Nissin calipers but different models; Club's has the line connection in the back for protection and both bikes have safetywire as a backup. Club's is ceracoted and has clear graphic material for extra protection. Flo levers for Club, stock for Star. You can also see that Thrasher runs his brake lever closer to the grip with the start button on the inside while Marchbanks runs it a bit further in with the start button closer to the grip.

More coating on the Club bike. You can see that Star omits the sight glass on the master cylinder.

Club has the common wheel spacer-mounted front rotor protector while Star is using a relatively newish mounting spot, threading into the axle itself. Looking at the Club bike' axle there are threads in there too for the same style guard.

Club is going the practical rout with Flo Aluminum pegs with removable steel teeth, and Star has the ti Raptor Edge pegs, both with custom mounting brackets.

Enzo has tuning duties for both teams.

ClubMX Extras:

Star Extras:

