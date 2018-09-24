Vital Info: Justin Barcia

- Home
Here's some info you should know about Justin Barcia's career. Updated through the 2018 motocross season.
Age: 26
Born: March 25th, 1992
Turned Pro: 2009
2019 Race Class: 450
Career Number: #51
Past National Numbers:
2012: #20
2011: #17
2010: #17
2009: #151
2019 Team: Monster Energy Yamaha
Past Teams:
2018: Monster Energy Yamaha
2017: AutoTrader / Yoshimura / JGR / Suzuki Factory Racing
2016: AutoTrader / JGR / Yamaha
2015: AutoTrader / JGR / Yamaha
2014: Team Honda HRC
2013: Team Honda Muscle Milk
2012: GEICO Honda
2011: GEICO Honda
2010: GEICO Honda
2009: GEICO Honda
2019 Gear Brand: Alpinestars
Past Gear Brands:
2018: Alpinestars
2017: Alpinestars
2016: Alpinestars
2015: Alpinestars
2014: Alpinestars
2013: Alpinestars
2012: Alias
2011: Fox Racing
2010: Fox Racing
2009: Fox Racing
Supercross Main Event Starts: 98
Supercross Main Event Wins: 13
Supercross Main Event Podiums: 34
Supercross Main Event Top 5s: 57
Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 74
Supercross Championships: 2 (2011 250E, 2012 250E)
Motocross Round Starts: 106
Motocross Overall Wins: 6
Motocross Overall Podiums: 38
Motocross Overall Top 5s: 66
Motocross Overall Top 10s: 92
Various Photos of Justin Barcia:
51xc
9/24/2018 3:17 PM
2009 250 Rookie of the Year
2010 King of Bercy
2012 Winner Monster Energy Cup, Selected for MXoN
2013 450 Rookie of the Year, King of Bercy, Winner Genoa SX
2015 Team Captain MXoN (winning his devision)
-MAVERICK-
9/24/2018 12:53 PM
For some reason I thought Justin was closer to 30. I actually thought he was 28. Good to see he's got plenty of years remaining in the sport after the great year he's had.