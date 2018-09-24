Toggle

Here's some info you should know about Justin Barcia's career. Updated through the 2018 motocross season.

9/24/2018 11:15 AM

Vital Info: Justin Barcia

Age: 26

Born: March 25th, 1992

Turned Pro: 2009

2019 Race Class: 450

Career Number: #51

Past National Numbers:

2012: #20

2011: #17

2010: #17

2009: #151

2019 Team: Monster Energy Yamaha 

Past Teams:

2018: Monster Energy Yamaha

2017: AutoTrader / Yoshimura / JGR / Suzuki Factory Racing

2016: AutoTrader / JGR / Yamaha

2015: AutoTrader / JGR / Yamaha

2014: Team Honda HRC

2013: Team Honda Muscle Milk

2012: GEICO Honda

2011: GEICO Honda

2010: GEICO Honda

2009: GEICO Honda

2019 Gear Brand: Alpinestars

Past Gear Brands:

2018: Alpinestars

2017: Alpinestars

2016: Alpinestars

2015: Alpinestars

2014: Alpinestars

2013: Alpinestars

2012: Alias

2011: Fox Racing

2010: Fox Racing

2009: Fox Racing

Supercross Main Event Starts: 98

Supercross Main Event Wins: 13

Supercross Main Event Podiums: 34

Supercross Main Event Top 5s: 57

Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 74

Supercross Championships: 2 (2011 250E, 2012 250E)

Motocross Round Starts: 106

Motocross Overall Wins: 6

Motocross Overall Podiums: 38

Motocross Overall Top 5s: 66

Motocross Overall Top 10s: 92

Various Photos of Justin Barcia:

2018 Ironman Motocross National

2018 Muddy Creek Motocross National

2018 Minneapolis Supercross

2017 Hangtown Motocross National

2017 East Rutherford Supercross

2016 Ironman Motocross National

2016 East Rutherford Supercross

2015 Motocross of Nations

2015 Ironman Motocross National

2015 East Rutherford Supercross

2014 Hangtown Motocross National

2014 St. Louis Supercross

2013 Monster Energy Cup

2013 Motocross of Nations

2013 Lake Elsinore Motocross National

2013 Anaheim 1 Supercross

2012 Motocross of Nations

2012 Steel City Motocross National

2012 Las Vegas Supercros

2011 Steel City Motocross National

2011 St. Louis Supercross

2010 Southwick Motocross National

2010 Las Vegas Supercross

2009 Southwick Motocross National

2006 Mini O's


2 comments
