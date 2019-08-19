View From The Infield: Crowning a 3X 450 Champ

Eli Tomac wrapped up his third-straight 450 title a full race early.
GuyB
8/19/2019 5:20 PM
ledger
8/19/2019 8:07 PM
Glad to see someone got a pic of Brian Krantz holding up the 3 Time Champ pit board. Looking at the photo again...I see Frankie, and I honestly hope he can get a championship under his belt...he's one of the hardest working guy's in the sport and deserves the honor. Is that your pic GuyB ?
GuyB
8/19/2019 8:09 PM
Yep. Generally, all the pics in "View From" articles are mine, unless it's a race that Grants attends.
