View From The Floor: What's Dirty?

These guys are the best Supercross riders in the world, but it's not always pinkies up and elegant out there.
Click the start button below to hear a post-race interview with Kyle Peters.
MXTompkins44
4/23/2018 6:01 PM
Hard to argue with the crowd! Blatant take out just call it what it is these guys don’t just intentionally run it in like that. Btw Eli didn’t cut down and Marv meant to go in hot to use tomac as a berm. Tomac should have pushed harder to the checkers but probably never expected MM to make that move so Marv got 1 on Tomac and knowing how Tomac treated Webb I’m sure Tomac will finish this!