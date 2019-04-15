Toggle

View From The Floor: Tomac Town

Eli Tomac owned Denver on Saturday night.

GuyB
4/15/2019 5:59 PM

View From The Floor: Tomac Town

Ready for some action from Denver? Let's do this.

That Bronco logo at the far end of the stadium was a new view for the Supercross competitors. Sure the snow during the morning practices was cool, but it was more novelty than something that affected the day. Oh yeah...Johnny Garcia (255) got a screamer start in this one, and squeaked in for a transfer.

Colt Nichols grabbed the first heat win, and went for his usual celebration.

Adam Cianciarulo had an easy time in the second 250 heat.

Justin Bogle has been ramping up throughout the season, and a win in the first 450 heat was a highlight, for sure. Zach Osborne and Blake Baggett rounded out the top three.

When he's on it, Cole Seely can be impressive. He scored the win in the second 450 heat ahead of some very fast folks.

The most entertaining battle in the heat races had to go to Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb, who went back and forth, with Eli coming out on top.

Garrett Marchbanks went waaaay outside in the LCQ. Not only did he rip a holeshot, it was good rehearsal for the main event, since he knew he'd have to line up out there.

The whoops were hardpacked and slick before the main events lined up.

Check out how Adam Cianciarulo snags his boot on the Tuf-Blox as he comes into the first turn.
Michael Mosiman got the good start and jumped out front.
Garrett Marchbanks had started from the far outside of the gate, and ripped his way around the outside to get near the front.
Heading into the third turn, Cameron McAdoo and Garrett Marchbanks got tangled up in the air.
Cameron made it through and continued on. You can see how Garrett fared in the following sequence.

Pretty much any male can cringe along in sympathy.

Meanwhile, out front, Michael Mosiman was doing a great job at holding off Adam Cianciarulo. Michael has been making strides forward this season, and you can hear him talk about it more by hitting play below.

Colt Nichols grabbed third in Denver, which matches his place in the 250 West standings.

Dylan Ferrandis had to work past Cameron McAdoo, Jimmy DeCotis, and Michael Mosiman to get to his eventual second-place spot.

Dylan Ferrandis knows he has a tall task ahead of him if he's going to catch Adam Cianciarulo for the 250 West title. But with an eight-point gap and their last race being an East/West Shootout, anything can happen.

David Vuillemin giving Marvin Musquin a last-minute pep talk.

Carlos Rivera is the Webb Whisperer. We'd guess his experience at racing for championships and no-nonsense attitude have been good for Cooper this season.

Gate drop time. Marvin got the early jump.

Marvin Musquin grabbed the early lead.

Less than a handful of laps into the 450 main, Eli was working on his teammate for second spot.

When Eli got by Marvin for the lead, that's all she wrote. He had clear sailing from then on.

We're still waiting to hear the final outcome, but it looked like a shoulder injury (and DNF) for Dean Wilson. He'd been having a great season, and was running in the top five quite a bit. We'll just wish him the best and hope for good news.

Justin Bogle was in the top three early on, and finished in fourth. That's a great race for him.

Cole Seely was running in midpack after a not-so-great start, but he had to make a pit stop for some missing spokes in his front wheel.

Cooper Webb got by Marvin Musquin for second.

Blake Baggett took a couple of tries at getting past Joey Savatgy near the end of the main for fifth, but Joey held him off.

We haven't heard that kind of crowd response for a win in a long time...or maybe ever. The closest would have to be in '13 when Ryan Dungey beat Ryan Villopoto in Minneapolis.

Eli was clearly delighted at both the win and the response from the crowd. The gap to Webb is now 18 points with two rounds left. All he can do is keep winning and hope for a little help in the title chase.

