Tony Alessi | The Inside Line Podcast

Tony Alessi has always been a polarizing figure in the sport...especially while going racing with his sons, Mike and Jeff. These days, however, he sees things in a completely different way as team manager for Smartop MotoConcepts Racing. It's more about business, and there's less family emotion to make things crazy. He's also promoting Minicross events, and helping bring along a next generation. Listen in to hear all that, plus what he feels is the biggest mistake he made.



