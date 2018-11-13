Toggle

Tony Alessi | The Inside Line Podcast

We always have fun working on the Inside Line podcasts, and this one with Tony Alessi is no exception. The ultimate mini dad has now become the ultimate mini-SX race promoter...in addition to his Team Manager duties with Smartop MotoConcepts Racing.

GuyB
11/13/2018 10:57 AM

Tony Alessi has always been a polarizing figure in the sport...especially while going racing with his sons, Mike and Jeff. These days, however, he sees things in a completely different way as team manager for Smartop MotoConcepts Racing. It's more about business, and there's less family emotion to make things crazy. He's also promoting Minicross events, and helping bring along a next generation. Listen in to hear all that, plus what he feels is the biggest mistake he made.

 

Tony and HRC's Sam Mishima.

Tony watching while Justin Brayton was leading at Daytona.

Justin Brayton was ecstatic after his Daytona win...and he also wrapped up another Australian SX title.

John Gallagher, Tony Alessi, and Dave Dye checking out some social media a few years back.

Mike and Tony Alessi during one of their ventures into MXGP.

Vince Friese working on some starts while testing with the Rekluse crew at Fox Raceway.

Smartop MotoConcepts Racing Team Owner, Mike Genova, having some fun with Jeff Alessi back in the day.


