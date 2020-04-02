The Inside Line Podcast: Tech Edition | Race Fuel Explained

“Pour-in performance” is pretty much the tagline for race gas. But what is it really? How is it different than pump gas? What do octane numbers actually mean? Do you want oxygen or lead in there? Will it help a stock bike? These questions, and many more, are answered with our talk with Bruce Hendel of VP Racing Fuels, who explains all the different applications and pros and cons of running race gas. Sorry that this podcast can’t bring you smell, too. Enjoy!