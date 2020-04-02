Toggle

The Inside Line Podcast: Tech Edition | Race Fuel Explained 1

What is race fuel, really? How is it different than pump gas? What do octane numbers actually mean? Do you want oxygen or lead in there? Will it help a stock bike? Let's find out.

Vital MX member Klinger 64408 Klinger https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64408/avatar/c50_26116344_1575006865915996_1026050971127524528_o_1529038953.jpg?1529037957 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Klinger,64408/all 06/14/18 83 3 8 5 16 19 68 1

Klinger
2/4/2020 1:05 PM

The Inside Line Podcast: Tech Edition | Race Fuel Explained

 

“Pour-in performance” is pretty much the tagline for race gas. But what is it really? How is it different than pump gas? What do octane numbers actually mean? Do you want oxygen or lead in there? Will it help a stock bike? These questions, and many more, are answered with our talk with Bruce Hendel of VP Racing Fuels, who explains all the different applications and pros and cons of running race gas. Sorry that this podcast can’t bring you smell, too. Enjoy!

Related: Fuel The Inside Line Podcast VP Racing
Fuel The Inside Line Podcast VP Racing
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
1 comment
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest