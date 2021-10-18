Toggle

Klinger
10/18/2021 1:09 PM

Social Scoop

ML's Picks

ML's take: Pretty cool short video covering how KTM and De Carli/Cairoli started their relationship.

 


ML's take: When a regular Supercross track is just too mundane...

 


ML's take: GP teams have the cleanest setups.

 


ML's take: How long until Phil gives A-Mart the ole throat slit?

 


ML's take: Ummm, excuse me while I take a minute for myself...drool...

 


ML's take: Non-Moto but it's Red Bull Rampage time! OUCH!

 


Grant's Picks 

Grant's take: No one can stop this dude right now.

 


Grant's take: Congrats to Mr. Oldenburg! 

 

Grant's take: Well deserved.

 

Grant's take: Looking comfy....

 

Grant's take: Take your dog to work day! 

 


Grant's take: These Star Yamaha boys don’t mess around. 

 


Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Shimoda with the flow!

 



Resnick's take: Josh Hill considers these whoops...

Resnick's take: Mookie letting his fishing side shine.

 


Resnick's take: Leave it to Hodges.

Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Fore!

 



Ping's take: I’m at almost two weeks... Wilson!!!

 


Ping's take: Some of your weekends be like...

Ping's take: Not a fan of this.

Ping's take: Legend has it he’s still in those bushes.

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Let it snow, and let it eat!

 

Klinger's take: Part of me is really impressed and the other part is like, "it's still a scooter, though."

 


Klinger's take: Stew bringing back the ghost ride. 

 

Klinger's take: Hmmm...

Klinger's take: Blue steel

