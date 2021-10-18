Social Scoop

ML's Picks

ML's take: Pretty cool short video covering how KTM and De Carli/Cairoli started their relationship.





Grant's Picks

Grant's take: No one can stop this dude right now.

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Shimoda with the flow!





Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Fore!





Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Let it snow, and let it eat!



