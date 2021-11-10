- Bike Checks
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Michael's take: The look on Jett's face when someone says they're out of donuts.
Michael's take: YEEEET!
Michael's take: No other words other than...OUCH!
Michael's take: Endurocross scrub?
Michael's take: Carey Hart recently went through some major back and neck surgeries. Here's a little post-op update from him, check his page for all the more in-depth hospital posts.
Ping's take: Gotta appreciate excellence in any sport. This is nuts.
Ping's take: Nailed it.
Ping's take: This discipline of dirt bike racing is gnarly... go shorty!
Ping's take: Love handles for the win.
Ping's take: Stupid water truck guy.
Resnick's take: A little before-and-now series with Webb and Bogle.
Resnick's take: Huge congrats to Tony Archer on the new gig.
Resnick's take: Hodges putting the KX450SR to work!
Resnick's take: Sexton seems to be enjoying his off-season.
Resnick's take: I have to say the #3 looks good on blue.
Grant's take: It’ll be interesting to see how Malcolm does on Husky.
Grant's take: Ouch!
Grant's take: Gotta say that it’s surprising to see Deegan moving on from KTM after so long.
Grant's take: Jason Anderson is looking gooooooood on Kawasaki.
Grant's take: Jeffrey Herlings has been incredible this year. No amount of adversity can stop him.
Klinger's take: "You heading up or going back?"
Klinger's take: Rallycross is intense.
Klinger's take: Yeah, I know how to use photoshop...
Klinger's take: Definitely going to check this one out.
Klinger's take: So good.