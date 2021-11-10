Toggle

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Klinger
10/11/2021 12:11 PM

Social Scoop

Michael's Picks

Michael's take: The look on Jett's face when someone says they're out of donuts.

 


Michael's take: YEEEET!

 


Michael's take: No other words other than...OUCH!

 


Michael's take: Endurocross scrub?

 


Michael's take: Carey Hart recently went through some major back and neck surgeries. Here's a little post-op update from him, check his page for all the more in-depth hospital posts.

A post shared by Carey Hart (@hartluck)

 


Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Gotta appreciate excellence in any sport. This is nuts. 

 



Ping's take: Nailed it. 

A post shared by Tosh.0 (@tosh.0)

 


Ping's take: This discipline of dirt bike racing is gnarly... go shorty!

 


Ping's take: Love handles for the win.

A post shared by Moto X Tube (@motoxtube)

 


Ping's take: Stupid water truck guy.

A post shared by @moto_memess

 


Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: A little before-and-now series with Webb and Bogle.

 



Resnick's take: Huge congrats to Tony Archer on the new gig.

 


Resnick's take: Hodges putting the KX450SR to work!

A post shared by Slay (@axellhodges)

 


Resnick's take: Sexton seems to be enjoying his off-season.

 


Resnick's take: I have to say the #3 looks good on blue.

A post shared by Dirt Shark (@dirtshark)

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: It’ll be interesting to see how Malcolm does on Husky.

 


Grant's take: Ouch!

 


Grant's take: Gotta say that it’s surprising to see Deegan moving on from KTM after so long. 

 


Grant's take: Jason Anderson is looking gooooooood on Kawasaki. 

 


Grant's take: Jeffrey Herlings has been incredible this year. No amount of adversity can stop him. 

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: "You heading up or going back?" 

A post shared by Chris Birch (@birchynz)

 


Klinger's take: Rallycross is intense. 

A post shared by Red Bull (@redbull)

 

Klinger's take: Yeah, I know how to use photoshop... 

 

Klinger's take: Definitely going to check this one out. 

 

Klinger's take: So good. 

A post shared by Alex Ray (@alexray_87)

 

