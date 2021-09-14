Toggle

Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of Social Scoop!

Klinger
9/14/2021 2:50 PM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Hunter Lawrence looking proper at Hangtown.

 


Resnick's take: It's clear Chad Reed still has it... even on an 80.

 


Resnick's take: The Dungey family continues to grow. Congrats!

 


Resnick's take: Yikes, Coty Schock.

 


Resnick's take: Kelana Humphrey with the cleanest GasGas mini build.

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Smoke 'em if you got 'em!

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: End of the season post from Kenny. 

 


GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Keeping it real. 

 


GuyB's take: Nice one!

 

GuyB's take: It’s been a ride. I wouldn’t have changed a thing. 

 

GuyB's take: There are some series that you wish could continue on because they’re so much fun to watch. This was one of them.

 



