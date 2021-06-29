Social Scoop

Toggle

6/29/2021 9:03 PM

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Kenny is ready for Red Bud.

Resnick's take: Barcia enjoying the off-weekend.

 


Resnick's take: Odd first turn scenario between Chambers and Shimoda.

 


Resnick's take: Webb is ready to hop behind the gate again.

 


Resnick's take: Huge get-off by Henry Jacobi.

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Nick Gaines has decided to hang it up. Good luck to him on whatever he does next.

 



Grant's take: If you weren’t aware, Tom Vialle pulled out of this past weekend’s round of MXGP due to injury. It created a major shakeup in the MX2 championship.

Grant's take: Major props to Tevin Tapia on the progress he has made since his injury. 

Grant's take:  GDR Honda’s bikes are ALWAYS drool worthy. 

 



Grant's take: Everyone seems to sell merch these days, but I have to say Jett’s is decent looking.

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Yes, please. 

 


Klinger's take: Smooth.

 


Klinger's take: HARD PASS! Pol is insane. 

Klinger's take: The champagne of beers.

Klinger's take: Sexton just vibin' on a Tuesday. 

 


Klinger's take: Legend.


 



Klinger's take: Behold, the moto cow. 


 


Klinger's take: What are we going to see this year? 

 


Klinger's take: Livin' his best life

Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Sounds right.

Ping's take: This is me 100%.

 


Ping's take: So nuts.

Ping's take: I got nervous for this guy.

 


Ping's take: Put this on you Moto bucket list.

 


GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Silly season. It’s not just for riders. 

GuyB's take: Love the attitude toward his kids riding. 

GuyB's take: Coty with a strong sense of style. 

 

GuyB's take: Niiiice. 

