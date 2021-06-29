Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Kenny is ready for Red Bud.





Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Nick Gaines has decided to hang it up. Good luck to him on whatever he does next.





Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Yes, please.





Klinger's take: Legend.









Klinger 's take: Behold, the moto cow.









Klinger's take: What are we going to see this year?





Klinger's take: Livin' his best life





Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Sounds right.





GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Silly season. It’s not just for riders.