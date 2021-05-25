Toggle

Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member Klinger 64408 Klinger https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64408/avatar/c50_26116344_1575006865915996_1026050971127524528_o_1529038953.jpg?1529037957 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Klinger,64408/all 06/14/18 242 3 8 6 26 30 109 1

Klinger
5/25/2021 6:00 AM

Social Scoop

Ping's Picks

Ping's take: True story. 

 


Ping's take: Braaap. 

 


Ping's take: Palm still sending.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shaun Palmer (@palmer555)

 


Ping's take: These will make you go keto. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tosh.0 (@tosh.0)

 



Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Full send?

 



Resnick's take: DEANO is at it again! Make sure to enter.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by D E A N O (@deanwilson15)

 


Resnick's take: T-minus four days till gate drop. Will AC dominate?

 


Resnick's take: Colt Nichols patiently waiting for the Fox Raceway National.

 


Resnick's take: No bar pad, no problem.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Toby Price (@tobyprice87)

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Not what my garage looks like...

 


Klinger's take: Bringing back the doughnut. 

 

Klinger's take: Killer mullet. 

 

Klinger's take: Looks like Lupino is hitting some Nationals!

 

Klinger's take: Still my vote for the best pit bike rider ever. 

 

Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Some sweet pics. Oh, and it’s almost time for TGO!!

 



Grant's take: We’ve all spent time playing with these...

 


Grant's take: It’s always cool to see some of Canada’s best make the trip down to race some of our outdoor series.

 


Grant's take: I’m starting to dig the Renen gear more and more...

 


Grant's take: Talk about a throwback! 

 


Klinger's take: Family goals.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ProTaper (@protaper)

 

Klinger's take: Special kind of tire. 

 


0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest