Toggle

Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member Klinger 64408 Klinger https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64408/avatar/c50_26116344_1575006865915996_1026050971127524528_o_1529038953.jpg?1529037957 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Klinger,64408/all 06/14/18 219 3 8 6 26 30 103 1

Klinger
2/23/2021 9:35 AM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: The Fox Moto Crew was looking good in Florida.

 


Resnick's take: The AJE Motorsports/Motul 250 bikes are looking mighty fine!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chris Blose (@cblose)

 


Resnick's take: Update from McAdoo.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cameron (@cameronmcadoo)

 


Resnick's take: Marchbanks means business.

 


Resnick's take: Sexton is back in the saddle.

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: A couple of injury updates. 

 

 



Grant's take: Great start to the season for Cameron McAdoo. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cameron (@cameronmcadoo)

 


Grant's take: Check our this sick edit of Jeffrey Herlings. 

 


Grant's take: I can’t wait for the MotoGP season to start. 

 


GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Definitely an OS moment. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kevin Moranz (@moranz.85)

 


GuyB's take: One elite racer to another. Cool tribute. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ken Roczen (@kenroczen94)

 


GuyB's take: ‘Sup, Soub?

 


GuyB's take: Get on this. It’s for a good cause. 

 


GuyB's take: Just a little off the top and sides. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tim Gajser (@tiga243)

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Dungey's four-wheel kit. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ryan Dungey (@ryandungey)

 



Klinger's take: McNeil with the floater. 

 


Klinger's take: I don't know about these...

 


Klinger's take: Tap, Tap, Tappie. Just tap it in. 

 


Klinger's take: Clason was riding good. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Prmx Racing (@teamprmx)

 


Klinger's take: Watch to the end. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vital MTB (@vitalmtb)

 



0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest