Toggle

Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member Klinger 64408 Klinger https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64408/avatar/c50_26116344_1575006865915996_1026050971127524528_o_1529038953.jpg?1529037957 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Klinger,64408/all 06/14/18 200 3 8 6 26 30 97 1

Klinger
12/8/2020 5:14 PM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Going, going, and still going...

 


Resnick's take: AC and Seely in sync.

 


Resnick's take: 3.5 ft. wide Supercross track? Jett is a madman!

 


Resnick's take: Tis the season.

 


Resnick's take: Unfortunate to see Derek Drake had a get off resulting in a compound fracture in his femur. Heal up Drake!

 


Resnick's take: Would you?

 

Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Drool-worthy

 


Ping's take: Rare Glover shot on the KTM

 


Ping's take: Love this account.

 


Ping's take: Such a cool shot from an amazing era.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 70s80smx (@70s80smx)

 


Ping's take: Metz does rad work.

 


GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Too cold to ride? Not for The Hoff.

 



GuyB's take: Whoa, that’s a crowd. 

 


GuyB's take: Hmm...what’s next?

 


GuyB's take: In case you haven’t seen it...

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: A-Mart’s steed is ready for the 2021 season. 

 



Grant's take: I remember when I was younger I thought that the red background with black number that Villopoto is running in this pic was so cool. 

 


Grant's take: Good luck to Gautier in whatever he does next! 

 


Grant's take: The Barcia/GasGas combo sure does look good. 

 

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: #SlamLifeRacing does it again!

 



Klinger's take: His look at the end. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by D E A N O (@deanwilson15)

 


Klinger's take: I'm too old for this music, but love the riding. 

 


Klinger's take: I still have this set of gear.

 


Klinger's take: Almost a nose wheelie to backflip. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vital MTB (@vitalmtb)

 

Klinger's take: I want to like it, but I don't know if I do...

 

0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest