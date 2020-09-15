Toggle

Social Scoop

Check out our favorite recent social picks (and pics).

GuyB
9/15/2020 8:38 PM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

GoPro has you covered for everything... even Dad life with KR.

 

This was just too good.

 

What is Corey Creed up to?

 

#StewartCompound is Paradise.

#StewartCompound 🔥😎

Much like we do, Mitchell Harrison also hates off weekends.

 

Klinger's Picks

Fox Moto wins the best-looking kit with this setup.

 

Off-road styles for miles.

 

The one time you want to hit the water.

 

I’m on team sportsmanship.

 

GuyB's Picks

Dayum. 

insta vs reality 😔

Old’s cool. 

 

This is where it starts, as viewed through CR22’s lens, and Tate's experiences. 

I might not be remembered as the fastest, winningest or the greatest of all time. All those are enviable no doubt. I would like to think I was the most resilient. Rules for resilience: always show up. never give up. Do things people say you can’t. Racing and sports teach valuable lessons. I was proud to watch my kids this past weekend at their first big event and how they handled it. Tate didn’t make it past the first .corner on day 1 after 2 crashes. No main event. Funny to watch yourself in the mirror and watch him handle the emotions and fears of being hit again the next day - he had to put crashes behind him and go for it again. You .could see the fear he had to be hit again. And I’ve been there at a professional level. He finished 2nd. And on Day 3 to go for it again and get the win. Proud Dad of all of them. Not for the trophy but for learning how to be resilient 🤙🏽

