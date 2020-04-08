Toggle

Social Scoop 3

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member Klinger 64408 Klinger https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64408/avatar/c50_26116344_1575006865915996_1026050971127524528_o_1529038953.jpg?1529037957 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Klinger,64408/all 06/14/18 160 3 8 6 22 30 83 1

Klinger
8/4/2020 2:00 PM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: If you thought Roczen has a good life, how about his dog Rio?

View this post on Instagram

We Live It 🤙🏽 #GoProLiveIt

A post shared by Ken Roczen (@kenroczen94) on

 


Resnick's take: Step Up gone wrong for Raha.

 


Resnick's take: TB also had a close call as well on Step Up at Fite Klub. 

View this post on Instagram

Man.. Yesterday was hectic! Here’s how my morning started.. 🤦🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️ Being a rookie to step up, and only riding it a .couple days, with a .couple crashes and close calls, I was super nervous to go to battle with it. Especially when the pressure is on. This thing is no joke and there is no room for error. Case in point.. I have the utmost respect for everyone .competing on it! FMX Fite Klub turned out to be one hell of a show and was one of the most fun days I’ve had in along time being able go to do battle with my friends! .colbyraha @jarrydmcneil .coleseely @tomparsons930 @dereckbeckering 👊🏼 Who wants to see more of these events?! @fitetv 🤷🏼‍♂️🙌🏼🙏🏻 If you didn’t catch it live, don’t stress! You can replay it as many times as you want with a lifetime purchase! 👊🏼🙌🏼 ⚡️LINK IN BIO⚡️ 📱 @rbrown_920 #FMXFITEKLUB #FITETV #DAYTRADERCHALLENGE #ROAD2RECOVERY

A post shared by TB653 ™️ (@tylerbereman) on

 


Resnick's take: A place we all wish we could ride just one last time...

View this post on Instagram

#fbf❤️

A post shared by @ zacastation on

 



Resnick's take: Sipes and TP getting down on the pitters.

 



Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Loretta Lynn’s, MXGP, and the AMA Nationals all happening in August...it’s a good time to be a motocross fan. 

 



Grant's take: Looking forward to seeing what Joey Savatgy can do outdoors this year. 

View this post on Instagram

Outdoor vibes 😎 @suzukicycles @rmarmy

A post shared by JGRMX (@jgrmx) on

 


Grant's take: Mr. Herlings is looking to be in top form as the MXGP series gets ready to kick back off... 

View this post on Instagram

Holeeeeeeshotttt. Solid day back racing. Holeshot moto 1, after 1 lap red flag. Restart the race and holeshot again and made a decent win. 2nd moto a few riders crashed going into the 1st turn, even though I didn’t crash I drove into them and my frontwheel was stuck in someone else his bike. Due to that I restart the race in last place and worked my way up to the front guys again. Got close to the leading group and managed to finish 5th with around 5 sec behind the leader. Great day of racing with great riders. Thank you to @knmv_motorbond for making this race happen. 🎥@rickheusschen @ktmfactoryracing @redbull @jumbo @oakleymotorsports @giampishow @milwaukeetool @hennekenskay @knmv_motorbond @dodgeram.nl @debrug.eu @iamspecialized @autoridderhof #Josmaas

A post shared by Jeffrey Herlings (@jeffrey_herlings84) on

 

Grant's take: Can’t blame The Hoff for going for it!

 


Grant's take: Mathilde’s latest message for Brian. 

View this post on Instagram

Brian, Today like every other day I wish I was physically present next to you to hug you and to cheer on all the amazing progress you’ve done so far. Because they might not be the one you want right now but trust me, I remember every minutes of those first 3 weeks I spent 24/7 with you after your accident and you were nowhere near what you can do now. You are so amazing, you have no idea... I know you keep telling me how much we’ve taught you in the few months you lived with us, but I have to admit you’ve taught me a lot too, and not just how to use Snapchat...Lol. You are very special. And I’m so happy you are part of our life, and part of our family 🧡 Right after your accident, and before to get in the ambulance I told you one thing that you might not remember... I told you « I’m here with you And I’m not leaving you » Well I wish freakin Covid didnt mess our plans... I wish I .could just hug you and look you in the eyes to tell you « you’ve got this, no matter how hard you’ll need to work, you will make it happen, I know you can do this » We love you @brianmoreau104 😘🧡

A post shared by #Mathilde Musquin (@cmmathilde) on

 


Grant's take: I’ve never been a huge fan of Thor’s helmet designs, but I’m diggin’ the look of this one. 

 


GuyB's Picks


GuyB's take: How about a look back at some of Adam Cianciarulo’s Loretta Lynn experiences?

 


GuyB's take: Here’s one for the old schoolers. So good. 

 


GuyB's take: Now that’s full send. You wouldn’t have seen Roger or Joel go that big, but we can appreciate both eras. 

 



Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Stay frosted (tips). 

View this post on Instagram

#fbf to once upon a time in Vegas. #frostedtips

A post shared by Jason Thomas (@jason66thomas) on

 



Klinger's take: Josh Grant knows what's up, but I'm not sure I'm going to copy this procedure. 

 


Klinger's take: Hey, Vikings were buried with their horses. 

 


Klinger's take: How did Hunter get over to the Dutch Nationals? Oh wait, that's Florida. 

 


Klinger's take: Sipes puts the "cross" in endurocross sections. 

View this post on Instagram

Battle of the Goats - not a name to be taken lightly... This hard enduro thing is fairly new to me. New as in, my first and only hard enduro up until this past weekend was the Erzberg Rodeo 2019. And with everything being canceled this year, I haven’t been practicing it as much. But, I want to do the @tkoenduro in a few weeks, so I thought I’d get some practice in beforehand with this little race in North Carolina. Little, pffft. It was so gnarly. Like, hardest .course I’ve ever ridden gnarly. I think I was riding pretty good at the beginning. Making it up some tough stuff and running around tenth. Somewhere around an hour and a half into the race, I ran out of talent. Started muffing the hills and having to push the bike. Then, I ran out of fitness 😖 Started hitting trees that weren’t even in my way. It was ugly. Pushing a bike is so much harder than riding one. Seems obvious but I never realized how hard it would be to push my bike up those *%#&$ hills. There was no traction at all! I was smoked. In retrospect, I should have stopped and rested, gathered myself, and tried to .continue on. But the mind works in mysterious ways when you’re about to puke, cramping, and feel like passing out. All I wanted was a .cold drink of water (I had run out) and a chair. I cashed out. I don’t feel good about it. I’m ashamed that I quit. But I learned something from it. In these races, it’s ok to stop and rest. It’s not like moto or GNCC where resting is a death sentence for your result. If stopping for five minutes means you can finish the race without imploding, it’s worth it. Lesson learned. One positive: I was the only guy to jump that tire double 😂 it only saved me a few s .conds but I had fun doing it. I’ll be back for TKO in two weeks, more prepared and better equipped. Not gonna let this beat me. Bring it on 💪🏻 Thanks for helping with the bike and .couting lines @poohsipes. Next time you need to race with me 👍🏻 Thanks @robbiegoolsby and the boys for the parts and advice. Photos: @poohsipes #hardenduroishard #battleofthegoats #motorcycles #dirtbikes #pushyourself #pushthelimits #dontbeafraidtofail #butdontquiteither

A post shared by Ryan Sipes (@r_sipes) on

 


3 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest