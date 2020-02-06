- Home
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Resnick's take: Roczen looking good up in the SLC altitude.
Resnick's take: Jeremy Seewer is stoked Quarantine is "over."
Resnick's take: 110 SX going down at Michael Leib's place.
Resnick's take: Yeah, no thanks.
Resnick's take: CR22 helmet up close.
Grant's take: Adam Cianciarulo provides an update on his condition.
Grant's take: It was a rough return to racing for JGR as Broc Tickle broke his hand and Fredrik Noren tweaked his ankle pretty badly in the Main Event. As you can see, though, Fredrik is all in on trying to race on Wednesday.
Grant's take: Oh yeah, I dig this helmet.
GuyB's take: Yeah, Adam.
GuyB's take: Most repeated post today.
GuyB's take: Okay, this is funny.
GuyB's take: Speaking of blackout... This was something we never thought we’d see.
Klinger's take: Savatgy riding the bull. Outdoors should be good!
Klinger's take: The new look of victory.
Klinger's take: I'm not sure if I'm impressed or not.
Klinger's take: So much work, every single race!
Klinger's take: Corner for show?
Klinger's take: Non-moto, but so sick.