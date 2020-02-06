Toggle

Klinger
6/2/2020 12:23 PM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Roczen looking good up in the SLC altitude.

Awesome day of riding today The new @foxracing @foxmoto airline gear is so so rad Dropping on Sunday! @align.with.us

Resnick's take: Jeremy Seewer is stoked Quarantine is "over."

Quarantine is over! Time to ride again @monsterenergy #crushquarantine - @dagmartureluren & arnovandenbrinck

Resnick's take: 110 SX going down at Michael Leib's place.

110 shredding @rocketexhaust @lainersuspension @Motoseat #BBR @j .cobjohnson___

Resnick's take: Yeah, no thanks.

Nose swab for the boys! We ready to race now!! .coronavirus #nostrilpunch

Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Adam Cianciarulo provides an update on his condition.

Adam Cianciarulo provides an update after his crash on Sunday (Via @AdamCianciarulo Instagram) #SupercrossLIVE

Grant's take: It was a rough return to racing for JGR as Broc Tickle broke his hand and Fredrik Noren tweaked his ankle pretty badly in the Main Event. As you can see, though, Fredrik is all in on trying to race on Wednesday. 

 


GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Yeah, Adam. 

Obviously, there’s an unrest in our .country right now—and for good reason. As someone with a platform in our small sport, I feel the need to express that I believe in equality for all humans. I have the utmost respect for our law enforcements, and that’s a respect I share for the African-American .community. I’m sickened to see what happened to George Floyd and others who have fell victim in similar situations. During these difficult times it’s easy to feel like the world is falling apart and to be overwhelmed by the hate and negativity. I truly believe, though, that there are more good people out there than bad. I believe that this is the greatest .country on earth and that we can get through anything.

GuyB's take: Most repeated post today. 

GuyB's take: Okay, this is funny. 

Haha ! It’s playing in the movie we live in now. #chargelife

GuyB's take: Speaking of blackout... This was something we never thought we’d see. 

 



Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Savatgy riding the bull. Outdoors should be good!

Wishing I had longer legs right about now.....

Klinger's take: The new look of victory. 

 



