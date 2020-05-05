Social Scoop

View this post on Instagram

Individuality is a beautiful thing.... embrace it daring to be different is a huge challenge, especially in a world that is trying to .control you because of their own insecurities when we let others be themselves, we give them the freedom to express their own free will, the freedom to choose (of choice)... never let that be taken away from you, it’s a gift from heaven and you own it #liftothersup #bekind #wordsarehurtful #knowyourworth #weareallunique #weareworthit #youarespecial #youareloved #choicehasitsownresponsibilities