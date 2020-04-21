Social Scoop

View this post on Instagram

New Zealand is a playground for adventure motorcycle riders and 101 Adventures is expanding into a fleet of the all new Yamaha Ténéré 700's!! We've been .couting routes and working on plans for a while to add this .completely new, exciting and fun adventure bike to our tours. As soon as they open the cage door we will be ready to go for Kiwi's and once the border is open again there will be lots of options for international riders wanting to experience what NZ has to offer on a T7!