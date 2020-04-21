Toggle

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Klinger
4/21/2020 10:53 AM

Social Scoop

Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Paradise.

 


Ping's take: Spade is still bringing the entertainment. His hair is just messy. 

 


Ping's take: Welp, we’ve lost Ryno to the jungle, guys. He’s gone. Back to his natural habitat. 

 


Ping's take: Chris Wheeler has cool neighbors.

Our neighborhood watch is legit

Ping's take: Epic shot.

Erik Kehoe 1985 Mt Morris 125cc National. (Photo Courtesy Richard DeLibertis) #80smx #80smoto #80smotocross

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Well, this is one way to work out.

No gym? No problem! #myKTMworkout @ktmusa

Resnick's take: I think this quarantine is getting to some of us.

 


Resnick's take: Tedesco throwing down.

 


Resnick's take: Seely has gone orange, I repeat Seely has gone orange.

Fun little floater on the KTM

Resnick's take: Sweet sweet sound.

Practice start from Glendale sx . Guessing this is what the stands will look like next time we race

Grant's Picks

Grant's take: I’m not the biggest fan of having skulls on helmets, but I dig this lid. 

 


Grant's take: Surprise announcement of the past week? Jason Anderson is no longer a part of Aldon Baker’s training program. 

So,, just wanted to let you guys all know that I am no longer working with Aldon, before you read it on vital forum or somewhere else.. I want to thank him for all the years together! From being a squirrely rookie in the 450 class, to helping me refine my skills and achieve race wins at the top of the sport! This has nothing to do with his program or anything.. I believe he has a program that’s amazing and wins championships.. that’s just FACTS. For me, I know I’m going to be scrutinized for this decision, which is okay. I made this decision ‘cause I need a change of pace. Needed different tracks, different gym, different cycle routes... I felt, in the recent year, when it came to my program and daily routine that I was just going through the motions some days, w/ no passion or intensity.. Like I was just waking up and going to work. I don’t want that. I want to have pride in what I do! I want to be trying my butt off everyday to improve, getting sketchy at the track, trying to find that extra little 1/10th of a s .cond. I still want to win races and put my heart into it and I’m more motivated than ever. Is this the wrong decision?, who knows.. I’m sure you guys will have your opinions, which is okay. But, I’m more excited, than ever, to be racing. So, thanks to Aldon for putting up with my shit since 2014! Cheers mate!

Grant's take: Vurbmoto’s take on the news...haha.

 


Grant's take: What spring cleaning looks like for former pro riders...

 

Grant's take: Marvin’s got the gaming set up LOCKED IN! 

 

Grant's take: I’m a fan of the VHS look, Tommy Tenders. 

 

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Jessy with the word play.

Doggles = Speed

Klinger's take: And that concludes Backyard Riding With Graham. 

 

GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Awards were a little different back in the day. 

Tbt 1983 125cc Rookie of year buckle. #yamaharotaryvalve # wrangler #factoryrider #sixteenyrsold #juniorinhighschool

GuyB's take: Frisky!

Sometimes you just have to do it

GuyB's take: Rare days here. Wardy on a Yamaha. 

Back when local racing in So Cal was fierce!! Also at 17 you .could make good Money @saddleback_park

