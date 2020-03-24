Toggle

3/24/2020 11:04 AM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Zacho with the fighting words.

 


Resnick's take: Bring these back.

 


Resnick's take: Line selection or just hold on for the ride?

 


Resnick's take: Bam Bam at Bamland.

 


Resnick's take: When the dirt is just too good after it rains.

 


Resnick's take: Just some two-stroke eye candy.

 




GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Cab has the right idea. 

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Many of us have some time to spare right now, and I’d say Michael Leib has the right idea of how to spend it. 

View this post on Instagram

Anyone on #F12019 or #iRacing for the next 14 days?

A post shared by Michael Leib (@michael_leib) on

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: If you speak Spanish, Mario Roman has some training tips for you. 

 


Klinger's take: Marvin going in the stache.

 


Klinger's take: Aww yeah, some of that good stuff. Not a race but we'll take any SX we can get!

 


Klinger's take: When you're so fast you catch the heli pilot off guard. 

 

Klinger's take: Sweet Jesus... I'm terrified of this lasting much longer. 

 

