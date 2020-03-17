Toggle

Klinger
3/17/2020 11:34 AM

Social Scoop

Ping's Picks

Ping's take: This makes me want to ride my mountain bike... but my jumps don’t look that good.

Big ups with @kylekjameson #tldbike #d4helmet

A post shared by Troy Lee Designs | Bicycle (@tld_bike) on

 


Ping's take: Is there a cooler bike? I say nope.

 


Ping's take: Ken staying hyped by wake surfing in a lake of coffee.

First time back in the water for both of us in a loooooong time. @gopro catching our fun today @mcboa .company

A post shared by Ken Roczen (@kenroczen94) on

 


Ping's take: Stores out of toilet paper? No problem. 

Life in a toilet paperless world (Via: @Brysondavis14)

A post shared by No Chaser (@nochaser) on

 


Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Congrats to Short for joining Team bLUcRU.

Really happy for the opportunity to join the Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Official Team. I was scheduled to race in Abu Dhabi next week but now the race is postponed. Had the chance to ride the bike the last two days and meet some of team. Going to be fun to go racing with these guys and look forward to the challenge. It’s also rad to join the guys at @monsterenergy ( thx @monster_joe ) who are stoked on @dakarrally . I love Rally and to be associated with people who have a similar passion on racing makes me smile. Even better is I’m at home with my family at @flyracingusa again. Helmet safety is big deal for this sport and to have .confidence in your equipment is huge. Looking forward to preparing as fast as I can for the future. @monsterenergy @yamaharacin .comofficial @yamahamotorusa @akrapovic @ks_tools @michelinmotorcycle @flyracingusa #revsyourheart #bLUcRU #tenere

A post shared by andrewshort29 (@andrewshort29) on

 



Resnick's take: Holeshot POV from Gautier Paulin.

Holeshot footage from my @GoPro

A post shared by Gautier Paulin (@gautierpaulin) on

 


Resnick's take: Music to the ears.

60 s .conds onboard a tapped out 125 Fatcat today was faaast to say the least! #motocross #twostroke

A post shared by Jordan Booker (@jordanbooker114) on

 


Resnick's take: Mumford taking advantage of all this rain in Cali.

LAPS

A post shared by Carson Mumford (@carsonmumford) on

 


Resnick's take: How about that save.

 


GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Can’t wait around for SX when there’s outdoor testing to do. 

A post shared by Ken Roczen (@kenroczen94) on

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Regardless of how the epidemic impacts the rest of 2020, Jordon Smith is done for the year.

 



Grant's take: Hoarding isn’t cool, y’all!

 


Grant's take: I’m a big fan of the ghosted details on Andrew Short’s new lid. Also, it’s cool to see him land another deal in Rally! 

 


Grant's take: Looks like a fair race to me. 

The Family getting after it here at #dreamland .

A post shared by GuaranteedMX (@guaranteedmx) on

 


Grant's take: One motorsport that still raced this past weekend? GNCC. 

Podiums from Sunday at The @Iamspecialized General GNCC #GNCC #Sunday #Motocross #GNCCRacing

A post shared by GNCC Racing (@gncc_racing) on

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Family time. 

Riding partner for life right there @jaggercraig

A post shared by Christian Craig (@christiancraig) on

 



Klinger's take: A little short but, all's well that end's well. 

Oops! @dvlanlong #SendIt #Supercross #MonsterEnergy #AUSXOPEN #SXOPEN @jaydenfabry

A post shared by S-X Open Supercross (@sxopensupercross) on

 


Klinger's take: Jessy is out there huckin' and buckin' on four-wheels. 

Here’s another view of the mayhem. @bradycmedia

A post shared by JessyNelson (@jessynelson79) on

 


Klinger's take: It'll buff out. 

 


Klinger's take: Now's a good time to dial in your bike. 

 




