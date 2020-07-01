Social Scoop

Grant's Picks
Grant's take: Not only will Romain Febvre be on a new team for 2020, but he will have a new digit as well.
2020 is a big change for me, new team, new challenge, new bike, new number! Happy about the changed, and it look very good on the bike. Ps: you can see it already on @elitomac bike! 2020 est une année de changement pour moi, nouveau team, nouveau challenge, nouvelle moto, nouveau numéro! Je suis .content des changements et ça donne un bon look sur la moto! Ps: vous pouvez déjà le voir sur la moto de Tomac @kawasakiracingteammxgp
Grant's take: It’s been a minute, but the Babbitt’s Monster Energy Kawasaki team is back racing Arenacross!
Grant's take: Broc Tickle’s steed for 2020.
Grant's take: My favorite photo of the week, featuring the winner of A1.
Grant's take: Axell is a certified madman.
Grant's take: With all of the hype around A1, it’s easy to forget that the Dakar Rally is going on right now. Andrew Short is inside the top 10 overall so far.
Resnick's Picks
Resnick's take: The smell of beef is in the air.
Resnick's take: Who else would rock this gold Yoshimura exhaust from 7deucedeuce?
Resnick's take: Congrats to this guy for once again taking the win at A1.
GRATEFUL is what .comes to mind right now! The sacrifices, blood, sweat, tears, hard work and a never give up mentality are what got me that win last night! I .couldn’t have done it without some key people: my wife @amberrosebarcia for always being there for me and being my rock, my riding .coach @kilbarger412 for not sugar .coating things and getting my riding top notch, my trainers @tomdanielson and @kourtneydanielson @cinchcyclin .coaching for putting together the most bomb training program in the off season, @drfeelgoodmx @jessejamez4five0 @jlcalvo34 @kdayinthelife for being the best support crew anyone .could have, my mom and dad for always believing in me, and my whole Yamaha team for busting butt all off season! My amazing sponsors @alpinestars @ .cottmotosports @araiamericas @monsterenergy @zippspeed It’s a long season and I’m looking forward to it but this is a great way to start! Shout out to all my diehard fans for always having my back See you guys in #stlouis @cudby
Resnick's take: Now this is how you drop new gear!
Resnick's take: Put Josh Hill on any bike and he will ring it out.
Klinger's Picks
Klinger's take: Going from serious to "I'm cool" in 0.2 seconds.
Klinger's take: Martin gets full-on karate kicked!
Klinger's take: Replace Marvin with Barcia and this would be more on-point.
Klinger's take: You got to love the girlfriend's gasp of real fear, while the buddy is making fun of him before he hits the ground.
Klinger's take: Dad mode, engage!
Braeker, when I took this picture I was simultaneously fighting back tears of worry. I spent most of yesterday trying to distract myself, and you from the chaos of our first Supercross together. Not only did I have the regular race day jitters, in hopes that we .could leave Anaheim happy & healthy, but I was scared to death that our decision to let you ride with Dad during opening ceremonies might be scary for you. Yes, I was 100% .confident that your Dad & I gave you everything you needed to be safe & .comfortable. I knew you weren’t at risk, or in any danger. But emotionally, I didn’t know if it was too soon to throw you into a majorly overstimulating situation, even for an adult...but my gut screamed Go for it. I wanted you to experience something life changing, even though you might never remember. I wanted you & your Dad to do something no one had ever done before. Together. I made myself sick with anxiety all day... then as Dylan & Panda drove us down the tunnel- crowd screaming, lasers beaming, music blasting, life slowed down, & suddenly, you were a grown boy. No fear. Smiling at everyone, listening intently as Austin & Dad hyped you up for your big night. It was as if you had prepared for this moment for months. There’s something special about you Braeker. You already have a spirit that I envy. Even though riding with dad has b .come part of our routine, sending you off in front of 75,000 people gave me feelings I’ll never forget. You sat in your harness & just took it all in, you even lifted a hand to wave. When we r .connected after your debut, all my worry disappeared, & at that moment, I vowed that I would always push you to do things that might be out of both our .comfort zones. I will never doubt your ability to bite off more than you can chew. As your advocate, and biggest fan, it’s my job to tell you the truth, and babe, the truth is... YOU are brave. You exhibit a strength I wish I had. At 4 months, you’ve already set an example & taught us valuable lessons we never would have had the opportunity to learn otherwise. You are loved beyond measure Braeker Baggett. You made A1 2020 unforgettable.
GuyB's Picks
GuyB's take: These guys...
GuyB's take: Awkward...
GuyB's take: The drivers have to log some big miles this week and next. So. Cal. > St. Louis > So. Cal. Ouch.
GuyB's take: Meanwhile, Marvin works on his PT.
GuyB's take: The post-A1 Rock ‘n Road Specialized ride is always well-attended by moto folks. Here, Brian Lopes get to heckle Mike Sleeter all the way down one of our local rides.
Ping's Picks
Ping's take: For fans of Moto in the 1990s
Ping's take: For fans of Moto in the 2000s.
Ping's take: Just had Carey on the Whiskey Throttle Show... such a good dude.
Ping's take: Follow Thomas as he returns to GP racing.
Ping's take: Some of the best retro builds in the game.
Zesiger 112
1/7/2020 6:31 PM
