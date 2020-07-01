Social Scoop

View this post on Instagram

2020 is a big change for me, new team, new challenge, new bike, new number! Happy about the changed, and it look very good on the bike. Ps: you can see it already on @elitomac bike! 2020 est une année de changement pour moi, nouveau team, nouveau challenge, nouvelle moto, nouveau numéro! Je suis .content des changements et ça donne un bon look sur la moto! Ps: vous pouvez déjà le voir sur la moto de Tomac @kawasakiracingteammxgp