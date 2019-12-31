Toggle

Klinger
12/31/2019

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Pay Up

 


Resnick's take: Coming for ya A1.

 


Resnick's take: Roczen enjoying his 450L build.

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: The new Gebben Yamaha team’s bikes look pretty sweet. How will Thomas Covington do in the MXGP class?

 


Grant's take: New threads for Kyle Chisholm. FXR has really made their presence known in the motocross industry over the past couple of years. 

 


GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Check out what Shorty got for Christmas. Oh wait...never mind. That’s what he’s taking to Dakar. 

 


GuyB's take: Love that creativity.

@hillsack @hillsack @hillsack @hillsack @hillsack

GuyB's take: It was fun to be included in the Supercross Pre-Race show. Here’s a peek at the editing timeline for this one. 

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Sure, that looks about right. 

@mattymattrice “Superman back flip.”

Klinger's take: I think it's time pit bikes were a thing again. 

 

Klinger's take: You know how GoPros never show how truly gnarly stuff is? Then how gnarly is this REALLY?

 

Klinger's take: For better or worse, it's a strong motivation. 

Slayin’ since I was 7! #slaysaturday

Klinger's take: Santa freakin' rocks!

 


Klinger's take: Nice! And in my home town, no less. 

 

Klinger's take: The last few years we've seen more S&S... Supercross and Snow. 

@kampofrath

