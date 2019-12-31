- Home
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Resnick's take: Pay Up
Resnick's take: Coming for ya A1.
Resnick's take: Roczen enjoying his 450L build.
Resnick's take: Looking hungry.
Resnick's take: Name the trick.
Grant's take: The new Gebben Yamaha team’s bikes look pretty sweet. How will Thomas Covington do in the MXGP class?
Grant's take: New threads for Kyle Chisholm. FXR has really made their presence known in the motocross industry over the past couple of years.
Grant's take: Could we see Josh Hill return to the 250 SX class?
Grant's take: I can’t wait to see how Michael Lindsay’s team does in Supercross. He has signed up some serious talent for 2020.
Grant's take: Valentin Guillod getting low.
GuyB's take: Check out what Shorty got for Christmas. Oh wait...never mind. That’s what he’s taking to Dakar.
GuyB's take: Love that creativity.
GuyB's take: It was fun to be included in the Supercross Pre-Race show. Here’s a peek at the editing timeline for this one.
GuyB's take: Whoa! Someone got a reaaaaallly nice Christmas present.
GuyB's take: A little bird (who should know) told us to keep an eye on Cameron during the 2020 season.
Klinger's take: Sure, that looks about right.
Klinger's take: I think it's time pit bikes were a thing again.
Klinger's take: You know how GoPros never show how truly gnarly stuff is? Then how gnarly is this REALLY?
Klinger's take: For better or worse, it's a strong motivation.
Klinger's take: Santa freakin' rocks!
Klinger's take: Nice! And in my home town, no less.
Klinger's take: The last few years we've seen more S&S... Supercross and Snow.
RoflCopter726
12/31/2019 4:11 PM
RV got some exhibitionist kids
ledger
12/31/2019 11:43 AM
Gebben's Blue Yamaha's look great.
-MAVERICK-
12/31/2019 11:11 AM
Klinger, typo on RV's pit bike post.
* were