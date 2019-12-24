Toggle

Klinger
12/24/2019 1:01 PM

Social Scoop

Ping's Picks

Ping's take: I’m thinking he needed third gear. 

Law abiding citizen @kohlfromsd @buttery_films

Ping's take: These are funny... will it get weird if AC is really beating him??

Only 12 more days! @foxmoto @kenroczen94

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Josh Hill looking mighty fast at the X-games qualifier.

 



Resnick's take: The pros need to have fun too right?

Look mum! Santy Claus doing the good ol bar hump! @cudby

Resnick's take: Pit bikes are sure making a come back... for some people.

 


Resnick's take: Thoughts on how 52 will do?

52 these days

GuB's Picks

GuyB's take: Hahaha! Good one, Martin. 

 



GuyB's take: Oh, man. Heal up fast, Chase. 

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: I hope everyone has a great Holiday season!

 



Grant's take: Bro...

 


Grant's take: Nose wheelie Tuesday. 

Little stoppie action before Christmas

A post shared by Jett Lawrence (@jettson83) on

 


Grant's take: Looking forward to watching Max Anstie race on U.S. soil once again. 

103

A post shared by Max Anstie (@maxanstie) on

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Santa's new lid...

 


Klinger's take: Wait, is Cairoli Santa?

#TC222christmasride photo by; @6stili

A post shared by Jill Cairoli Cox (@jcjillcairoli) on

 

Klinger's take: Good thing Sipes didn't let his Rider Of The Year Award go to his head. 

 

Klinger's take: Did someone order a roostwich? Coming right up!

What did you ask Santa for this year? I asked for a fresh set of @toyotires and @kmcwheels #BM7

A post shared by Bryce Menzies (@brycemenzies7) on

 

Klinger's take: Non-moto, but WTF?

yes, he did mean to do that : @pashatheboss #redbull #freerunning #freerun #parkour #goals

