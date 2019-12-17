- Home
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Resnick's take: He doesn't need any tear off's with that start.
Resnick's take: Cool to see Seely enjoying his retirement.
Resnick's take: And we have take off.
Resnick's take: The correct way to use a round-about.
Resnick's take: When you hit the moon booter bigger than your mentor/riding coach.
Grant's take: Throwing it back.
Grant's take: The Pro Circuit boys throwing down at the team’s photo shoot.
Grant's take: How low can you go??
Grant's take: Tom Journet has been killing the photo game lately.
Grant's take: Looking forward to watching Jimmy Decotis on a 450 during the West Coast Supercross rounds.
Grant's take: Here’s hoping that Marvin is fully healed and ready to go for outdoors.
GuyB's take: How’s your balance?
GuyB's take: Wise words from the bullet.
GuyB's take: When you land at an angle that even the suspension doesn’t work...
GuyB's take: Stoked to see Martin with a 450 gig.
GuyB's take: The champ’s been off the radar for a bit. He’s looking good.
Klinger's take: Carson going full custom.
Klinger's take: That's a whoops, in the whoops.
Klinger's take: AP is a beast.
Klinger's take: My kind of stretching.
Klinger's take: Ryno is working on some long distance training.
devotid
12/17/2019 6:10 PM
Ryno better be getting paid to wear those shoes.