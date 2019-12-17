Toggle

Social Scoop 1

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Klinger
12/17/2019 9:41 AM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: He doesn't need any tear off's with that start.

It’s what I do!!

Resnick's take: Cool to see Seely enjoying his retirement.

 

Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Throwing it back. 

Crank the volume #TBT // : @SwapMotoLive

Grant's take: The Pro Circuit boys throwing down at the team’s photo shoot.

You guys need to be way tighter they said...

Grant's take: How low can you go??

 


Grant's take: Tom Journet has been killing the photo game lately. 

Dirtbike painting! @team__fried @zacho_16

Daily grind, brought to you by @tom.journet

Grant's take: Looking forward to watching Jimmy Decotis on a 450 during the West Coast Supercross rounds.

 

Grant's take: Here’s hoping that Marvin is fully healed and ready to go for outdoors.

REHAB = WORK + PATIENCE

GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: How’s your balance?

 



GuyB's take: Wise words from the bullet. 

 


GuyB's take: When you land at an angle that even the suspension doesn’t work...

 


GuyB's take: Stoked to see Martin with a 450 gig. 

 


GuyB's take: The champ’s been off the radar for a bit. He’s looking good. 

Pre Season Laps @tom.journet

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Carson going full custom.

 



Klinger's take: That's a whoops, in the whoops. 

Gotta love it when you skip a whoop @emine .co

Klinger's take: AP is a beast. 

 



