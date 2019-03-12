Social Scoop

Toggle

Klinger
12/3/2019 4:03 PM

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Over, under, sideways, backwards, you name it and Carson Brown has it on his track.

View this post on Instagram

Ripping some backyard laps with @carsonbrown_910 #TeamMotoSport #MotoSportDotCom

A post shared by MotoSport .com (@motosportinc) on

 


Resnick's take: You know they have speed when the camera guy can't keep up.

View this post on Instagram

I think I need a faster camera man #dadgettingold

A post shared by Maximus Vohland (@maximusvohland711) on

 


Resnick's take: Best looking and best sounding grocery getter.

View this post on Instagram

Feelin’ blue? We gotcha .covered! . . #honda #hondamonkey #minibike #smallborelife #yoshimura #hondagrom

A post shared by Yoshimura R&D (@yoshimura_rd) on

 


Resnick's take: Corey knows how to keep it loose on a bike.

 


Resnick's take: Sending it... Check. Airtime... Check. Ankles... Not yet found.

View this post on Instagram

Respect the send @i_drive_a_vehical_ #nonamers @hunte9r

A post shared by dirtbikekidz (@dirtbikekidz) on

 


Resnick's take: Quite the opposite of what we were expecting but excited to see what happens.

 


GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Rain (for the first time in a long time) means it’s time to head for the hills. 

View this post on Instagram

#nonamers today was so dam fun vc @twitchthis8

A post shared by Slay (@axellhodges) on

 


GuyB's take: Chad warned us about this in Paris, but wanted to make the official announcement in Australia. Let’s see what he can do in ‘20. 

View this post on Instagram

The thing that makes me most proud in this whole racing career. Is the journey that we have shared. We have experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. It’s true winning is everything we have always strived for. But in looking back those trophies are just empty cups. The part that will remain the most important and special for me is the people that we have b .come because of this ride and the legacy you have created. Believe in yourself, never give up and do it your own way everytime! I’ve never once said “you should retire” it’s always been your call. And with a lump in my throat and happiness in my heart, Im excited for you in this next chapter. I got your back always. I love you @crtwotwo #22 #onelastseason #grateful #whataride #happy #proud #meuglycryinglater *he announced that 2020 will be his last!

A post shared by Ellie Reed (@mrstwotwo) on

 


GuyB's take: Yikes! Alex dodged one here. 

View this post on Instagram

That moment when you almost die mid moto, but it buffs out just in time... #bigolewhoops #spencerbuilt @jgrmx #rmarmy

A post shared by Alex Martin (@alexmartin_26) on

 


GuyB's take: That’s a sweet red scooter.

 



Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Dang, it was a hell of a run for Akira Narita at HRC Honda. 

 

Grant's take: Congrats to Justin Brayton on four-straight Australian SX titles! 

 

Grant's take: Anderson got a little bit of love from Chad Reed this past weekend.

View this post on Instagram

HahA I think I was owed this one from past battling @crtwotwo

A post shared by Jason Anderson (@elhombre21) on

 

Grant's take: Harry’s glasses were on point at the AUS-X Open.

View this post on Instagram

No words @harrybink⁠ ⁠ #MonsterEnergy #AUSXOPEN #Melbourne #VisitMelbourne

A post shared by S-X Open Supercross (@sxopensupercross) on

 

Grant's take: Laying down the power there, Jeremy.

 

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: When you crash so fast you Wile E Coyote in the air. 

 

Klinger's take: We need these in SoCal this week!

 

Klinger's take: Does Cole just live out there now? 

View this post on Instagram

Lovin it out here. vc @antonio1chavez

A post shared by Cole Seely (@coleseely) on

 

Klinger's take: Old school stylin'.

 

Klinger's take: Bam Bam taking it slow. 

View this post on Instagram

Weekend vibes

A post shared by justinbarcia (@justinbarcia) on

 

