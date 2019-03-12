- Home
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Resnick's take: Over, under, sideways, backwards, you name it and Carson Brown has it on his track.
Resnick's take: You know they have speed when the camera guy can't keep up.
Resnick's take: Best looking and best sounding grocery getter.
Resnick's take: Corey knows how to keep it loose on a bike.
Resnick's take: Sending it... Check. Airtime... Check. Ankles... Not yet found.
Resnick's take: Quite the opposite of what we were expecting but excited to see what happens.
GuyB's take: Rain (for the first time in a long time) means it’s time to head for the hills.
GuyB's take: Chad warned us about this in Paris, but wanted to make the official announcement in Australia. Let’s see what he can do in ‘20.
GuyB's take: Yikes! Alex dodged one here.
GuyB's take: That’s a sweet red scooter.
Grant's take: Dang, it was a hell of a run for Akira Narita at HRC Honda.
Grant's take: Congrats to Justin Brayton on four-straight Australian SX titles!
Grant's take: Anderson got a little bit of love from Chad Reed this past weekend.
Grant's take: Harry’s glasses were on point at the AUS-X Open.
Grant's take: Laying down the power there, Jeremy.
Klinger's take: When you crash so fast you Wile E Coyote in the air.
Klinger's take: We need these in SoCal this week!
Klinger's take: Does Cole just live out there now?
Klinger's take: Old school stylin'.
Klinger's take: Bam Bam taking it slow.