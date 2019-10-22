- Home
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Resnick's take: Mood while waiting for the A1 SX gate to drop.
Resnick's take: Well done by the llama.
Resnick's take: Jeremy Martin looked very comfortable at MEC. Interesting to see what happens in the SX season.
Resnick's take: Hope for a speedy recovery for Nichols (and his good boy).
Resnick's take: Couple clicks out and he has this in the bag.
GuyB's take: Rational brain? That stuff is way overrated. Pin it, Adam.
GuyB's take: Win races, get donuts...not the other way around.
GuyB's take: Meanwhile, down under, Justin Brayton is killing it again.
GuyB's take: Rush hour at Endurocross.
GuyB's take: It’s always 12 o’clock somewhere. (And this is freaky.)
Grant's take: As you might have noticed while watching Monster Cup, Evan Ferry (Tim Ferry’s don) has signed a deal with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna!
Grant's take: First look at Jerry Robin’s steed for next year.
Grant's take: Ouch. Jordi Tixier and Dean Wilson both went down hard in this section.
Grant's take: Tommy Searle has walked away from the MXGP series, but he’ll still be competing in the British Motocross Championship for Honda!
Grant's take: Enjoy some onboard footage of TLD KTM’s Brandon Hartranft at the test track.
Klinger's take: To bail or not to bail... that is the question.
Klinger's take: Exit, stage right.
Klinger's take: I guess bailing is the answer!
Klinger's take: So, body varials aren't good enough any more?
Klinger's take: We all know a guy... or are that guy.