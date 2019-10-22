Toggle

Klinger
10/22/2019 10:55 AM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Mood while waiting for the A1 SX gate to drop.

 


Resnick's take: Well done by the llama.

 


Resnick's take: Jeremy Martin looked very comfortable at MEC. Interesting to see what happens in the SX season.

 


GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Rational brain? That stuff is way overrated. Pin it, Adam. 

 


GuyB's take: Win races, get donuts...not the other way around. 

 


GuyB's take: Meanwhile, down under, Justin Brayton is killing it again. 

 


GuyB's take: Rush hour at Endurocross. 

 


GuyB's take: It’s always 12 o’clock somewhere. (And this is freaky.)

Grant's Picks

Grant's take: As you might have noticed while watching Monster Cup, Evan Ferry (Tim Ferry’s don) has signed a deal with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna! 

 


Grant's take: First look at Jerry Robin’s steed for next year. 

 


Grant's take: Ouch. Jordi Tixier and Dean Wilson both went down hard in this section.

 


Grant's take: Tommy Searle has walked away from the MXGP series, but he’ll still be competing in the British Motocross Championship for Honda!

 


Grant's take: Enjoy some onboard footage of TLD KTM’s Brandon Hartranft at the test track. 

Grant's take: Filthy Phil’s 2019 season in Canada was a success! He’s the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown overall champion. 

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: To bail or not to bail... that is the question. 

 

Klinger's take: Exit, stage right. 

 

