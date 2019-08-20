Toggle

Klinger
8/20/2019 2:01 PM

Social Scoop

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: I'm just going to take a little nap right here.

Knockout oggi a Imola @enzotempestini

Klinger's take: First times a charm? The second video looks like Harry is going for a double front flip. Heal fast, man!

 

Klinger's take: I said I like burritos, not burros!

wow! you gotta watch this one. @trevorhunter224

Klinger's take: Josh Hill will ride anything, even if it doesn't have wheels. 

 

Klinger's take: Gettin' artsy. 

 

Klinger's take: Danny is not human. 

 

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Back on top! Congrats Tim Gajser.

 

Resnick's take: McElrath with those 1-1 bragging rights. 

 

Resnick's picks: 46.8 feet... Creed Corey your a mad man.

 

Resnick's take: Mid-moto swim anyone?

Oggi bagnetto per rinfrescarsi ——————Share if you like ! @boccino1990

GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Some build days are more interesting than others. 

We rebuild our race bikes on Thursdays before the race in hotel parking lots. It’s .common for us to have many local visitors (fans or not) since we tend to stand out quite a bit. This weekend in Maryland was no different. One family came by today with three curious, enthusiastic kids. I always do my best to take the time to show the kids around and possibly make it a special day for them. This family’s father happened to be Tim Hightower, a recently retired NFL running back (one badass MOFO). Really got me thinking and took me back to being so grateful/thankful for what I do. Growing up as a HUGE football fan I would do anything to get a chance to meet one of the players! So for one of those guys to show up and be interested in what I’M doing?!? Wow, that’s quite humbling. Thank you for stopping by @timhightower #Thankful #Blessed

GuyB's take: Congrats on another title, Tim. See you at the Monster Energy Cup. 

WE DID IT AGAIN! @tiga243 MXGP World Campion 2019 We are so proud of you @tiga243 !!!

GuyB's take: This is awesome. River Rose arrived on Sunday. 

@versacesavatgy17 @_megansavatgy you got this! #stillwaiting

GuyB's take: Are you ready to get dizzy?  

 

Grant's Picks

Grant's take: It was cool to see so many riders paying tribute to Jonathan Mayzak at Budds Creek. 

 

Grant's take: Here’s the crash that took Colt Nichols out of Budds Creek. 

 

Grant's take: Excuse me? Pure insanity.

 

Grant's take: The Netherlands has put together a strong team for the MXoN. 

Team NL MXoN zal bestaan uit @jeffrey_herlings.84, @hoff259, @roanvdmoosdijk39 en @calvinvlaanderen. Lees verder waarom er gekozen is voor 4 rijders. Het gehele artikel is in de link in bio te lezen! // Omdat het niveau van de vier .coureurs in TeamNL zo hoog is, heeft Assendelft besloten nog geen definitieve keuze te maken. “Vlaanderen en Van de Moosdijk zijn beide .coureurs van wereldniveau. Zij ontlopen elkaar weinig”, zegt Assendelft. “Er staan nog een aantal stagedagen in het diepe zand gepland, waarin we zo goed als mogelijk dezelfde rijschema’s als tijdens de MXoN gaan aanhouden. Aan het eind van die voorbereiding hakken we als team de knoop door wie er zal rijden. Deze aanpak is in volledige overeenstemming met de rijders afgesproken”

Grant's take: Who’d like to go out for a rip in this sandpit? 

Croom sandpit this morning with @jesseansley_ ..

Grant's take: You can always count on BeeG to come out with some sweet art work whenever someone wraps up a championship. 

 

Grant's take: Bummer news for Max Anstie. 

Hey guys, not a very good update to be giving you guys - the doctors say I can’t fly for 4 weeks because my lung .could .collapse fully. So that’s my MXGP season over As far as the Nations, I’m not out just yet! I have to see how my healing goes in the next 2/3 weeks and the docs are keeping a close eye on me and will make a decision after my next few scans. Swipe to see my crash from moto 2 with only 5 mins to go in Lommel. I just thought I got winded really bad but this was when I damaged my lung. I honestly thought my injuries there were no where near as bad as they have ended up being. That’s why I didn’t get properly checked, I genuinely thought I was just a bit stiff. Here is the press release from my team @standingktm. ————————- Unfortunately after further medical examination we have to announce that Max Anstie, winner of the s .cond heat at the MXGP of Lommel, has to sit out the .coming three MXGPs. The doctors di .covered that as well as dislocating his clavicle .collarbone) in heat one at Lommel, Max also had a small legion on his lung from his crash in the s .cond heat at the Belgian MXGP. Despite this serious injury Max still managed to win in Lommel, as well as get third in time practice and battle for a top five in the qualifying heat at Imola last weekend. Pushing his body on Saturday at the MXGP of Imola caused a pneumothorax (a partially .collapsed lung). We once again experienced what a dedicated and professional rider Max is and we hope to get him ready for the Motocross of Nations in Assen, where he is for sure one of the favourites and .could be able to repeat that dominant Motocross of Nations win from 2017.

