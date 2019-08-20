Social Scoop

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: I'm just going to take a little nap right here.

Klinger's take: First times a charm? The second video looks like Harry is going for a double front flip. Heal fast, man!

Klinger's take: I said I like burritos, not burros!

Klinger's take: Josh Hill will ride anything, even if it doesn't have wheels.

Klinger's take: Gettin' artsy.

Klinger's take: Danny is not human.

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Back on top! Congrats Tim Gajser.

Resnick's take: McElrath with those 1-1 bragging rights.

Resnick's picks: 46.8 feet... Creed Corey your a mad man.

Resnick's take: Mid-moto swim anyone?

GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Some build days are more interesting than others.

GuyB's take: Congrats on another title, Tim. See you at the Monster Energy Cup.

GuyB's take: This is awesome. River Rose arrived on Sunday.

GuyB's take: Are you ready to get dizzy?

Grant's Picks

Grant's take: It was cool to see so many riders paying tribute to Jonathan Mayzak at Budds Creek.

Grant's take: Here’s the crash that took Colt Nichols out of Budds Creek.

Grant's take: Excuse me? Pure insanity.

Grant's take: The Netherlands has put together a strong team for the MXoN.

Grant's take: Who’d like to go out for a rip in this sandpit?

Grant's take: You can always count on BeeG to come out with some sweet art work whenever someone wraps up a championship.

Grant's take: Bummer news for Max Anstie.