Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
GuyB's take: Four paw drive through the whoops.
GuyB's take: 😡 Check the comments...and who’s commenting.
GuyB's take: Love it when some of my old pics resurface...like this one.
GuyB's take: Heck yeah, Martin.
Grant's take: Regardless of the outcome, I respect the commitment.
Grant's take: Congrats, Thomas!
Grant's take: Ryan Dungey is the latest pro MX rider to spin some laps on an asphalt track.
Grant's take: Say what you will about the weekly posts Rockstar athletes have to do, but I thought this one from Phil Nicoletti was one of the best yet.
Grant's take: Good luck to all of the riders competing at Loretta Lynn’s this week!
Grant's take: Best gear set up from Washougal? That one has to go to the Troy Lee Designs KTM team.
Grant's take: Enjoy the week off from racing!
Resnick's take: Now this is a build.
Resnick's take: Just a casual day of training for this guy.
Resnick's take: Fredrik Noren continues to prove himself worthy in the top ten.
Resnick's take: Talk about a love tap...
Resnick's take: Who else was practicing starts this weekend?
Klinger's take: The G.O.A.T. knows how to enjoy his retirement.
Klinger's take: Steve, I love ya, but it's otter pop time!
Klinger's take: Do you need to pop your ears way up there?
Klinger's take: Now that's what I call art.
Klinger's take: He makes it look so easy.
mx_563
7/31/2019 4:06 PM
Yeah, I always fish in a collared button up.