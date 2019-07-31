Toggle

Klinger
7/31/2019 1:35 PM

Social Scoop

GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Four paw drive through the whoops. 

Flashback to @motomya blitzing the whoops!

GuyB's take: 😡 Check the comments...and who’s commenting.

Woke up this morning to the results of my CDI hearing. The three person panel of judges, whom are appointed by the FIM, decided on a 2 year suspension from the testing date (March 10th, 2018). The two year suspension would mean I can no longer race until March 9th, 2020 and all results in between will be cleared. The FIM wanted the source of the trace amount of Heptaminol. It’s almost impossible to provide proof of source when they waited 10.5 months before notifying me- a delay they have not explained and have only offered an apology. Although the FIM have stated they don’t believe I intentionally ingested the substance, they argue I was negligent on ensuring everything that went into my body was examined by a medical doctor. I will be appealing FIM’s decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

GuyB's take: Love it when some of my old pics resurface...like this one. 

Would not made it without you #BrotherLove

GuyB's take: Heck yeah, Martin. 

 

Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Regardless of the outcome, I respect the commitment. 

We .come to Washougal @caidenzaffarano

A post shared by Connor Ericsson (@buttery_films) on

 

Grant's take: Congrats, Thomas!

 

Grant's take: Ryan Dungey is the latest pro MX rider to spin some laps on an asphalt track. 

 


Grant's take: Say what you will about the weekly posts Rockstar athletes have to do, but I thought this one from Phil Nicoletti was one of the best yet. 

Hammering the @rockstarenergy #skulled #og

Grant's take: Good luck to all of the riders competing at Loretta Lynn’s this week! 

 

Grant's take: Best gear set up from Washougal? That one has to go to the Troy Lee Designs KTM team. 

 

Grant's take: Enjoy the week off from racing! 

 

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Now this is a build.

 

Resnick's take: Just a casual day of training for this guy.

 

Resnick's take: Fredrik Noren continues to prove himself worthy in the top ten.

 

Resnick's take: Talk about a love tap...

 

Resnick's take: Who else was practicing starts this weekend?

 

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: The G.O.A.T. knows how to enjoy his retirement. 

 

Klinger's take: Steve, I love ya, but it's otter pop time!

 

Klinger's take: Do you need to pop your ears way up there? 

 

Klinger's take: Now that's what I call art. 

 

Klinger's take: He makes it look so easy. 

 

