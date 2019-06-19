Toggle

Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop

Vital MX member Klinger 64408 Klinger https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64408/avatar/c50_26116344_1575006865915996_1026050971127524528_o_1529038953.jpg?1529037957 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Klinger,64408/all 06/14/18 23 3 8 4 11 14 49

Klinger
6/19/2019 4:57 PM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Lit Kit for the GP. 

 

Resnick's take: True definition of blood and sweat.

 

Resnick's take: You should see the other guy. 

 

Resnick's take: When mechanics should be on the same training program as their rider.

 

Grant's Picks

Grant's take: This was a rough one for Garrett. 

 

Grant's take: This one could have been way worse for Josh.

View this post on Instagram

Club foot hit false neutral. Stoked I came out with just a scratch. @jaredpressley @zanderpressley_13 #mxfails

A post shared by Josh Hill (@joshill75) on

 

Grant's take: How cool is this?  

 

Grant's take: Jeffrey Herlings has had a rough year, and it didn’t get any better this past weekend as he sustained another injury. 

 

Grant's take: Colt Nichols and Justin Bogle had a creative way of advertising their new merch drop (the shirt sold out within a couple of hours, by the way). 

 


Grant's take: The one award Marvin would rather not receive. 

 

GuyB's Pick

GuyB's Take: WHAT?

 

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: We gonna see the Biebs rolling up to the track on this bad boy?

 

Klinger's take: Some days you ride the bike, other days the bike rides you. 

View this post on Instagram

4 years ago to the day. Compared to my last job- this Realtor stuff is easy perspective is

A post shared by Broc Schmelyun (@brocschmelyun) on

 

Klinger's take: Sick bike for Jessy. 

 

Klinger's take: Chris Tedesco killing that panning game. 

View this post on Instagram

Full speed ahead for @chasesexton. #ThePanners

A post shared by Chris Tede .co (@tedescophoto) on

 

Klinger's take: Straight. Up. Mad. Skills. 

 


0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest