Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop
Resnick's take: Lit Kit for the GP.
Resnick's take: True definition of blood and sweat.
Resnick's take: You should see the other guy.
Resnick's take: When mechanics should be on the same training program as their rider.
Grant's take: This was a rough one for Garrett.
Grant's take: This one could have been way worse for Josh.
Grant's take: How cool is this?
Grant's take: Jeffrey Herlings has had a rough year, and it didn’t get any better this past weekend as he sustained another injury.
Grant's take: Colt Nichols and Justin Bogle had a creative way of advertising their new merch drop (the shirt sold out within a couple of hours, by the way).
Grant's take: The one award Marvin would rather not receive.
GuyB's Take: WHAT?
Klinger's take: We gonna see the Biebs rolling up to the track on this bad boy?
Klinger's take: Some days you ride the bike, other days the bike rides you.
Klinger's take: Sick bike for Jessy.
Klinger's take: Chris Tedesco killing that panning game.
Klinger's take: Straight. Up. Mad. Skills.