Toggle

Social Scoop 1

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member Klinger 64408 Klinger https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64408/avatar/c50_26116344_1575006865915996_1026050971127524528_o_1529038953.jpg?1529037957 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Klinger,64408/all 06/14/18 6 1 8 4 8 9 45

Klinger
4/2/2019 6:33 PM

Social Scoop

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's Take: We know that pant-to-bike grip is important but, a bit much?

 

Klinger's Take: Tips on making it out of a start crash: 1) Tuck and roll, 2) Avoid Suzukis. 

View this post on Instagram

Bummer

A post shared by Ken Roczen (@kenroczen94) on

 

Klinger's Take: In case you missed it, some solid gold right here. 

 

Klinger's Take: Blake: "I made this!" Keleigh: "Behold the majesty"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 𝙺𝚎𝚕𝚎𝚒𝚐𝚑 𝚂𝚑𝚊𝚒 (@kel_baggett) on

 

Klinger's Take: There's a 12 o'clock I dig.

 

Klinger's Non-moto: Next, let's see Toni do this on a moto bike.

View this post on Instagram

#mondaymotivation @riera196

A post shared by Toni Bou (@tonibou) on

 

Grant's Picks

Grant's Take: A few of us were wondering where Mitchell Harrison was in Houston. It turns out that he landed a ride for the MXGP World Championship! 

 

Grant's Take: What are your thoughts on sand sections in Supercross? 

 

Grant's Take: Just a casual front flip. 

 

Grant's Take:  With Supercross, MXGP, MotoGP, and F1 all in season, there’s a lot to keep up with...but now you can add one more series to that list with the Canadian Triple Crown kicking off soon. 

View this post on Instagram

As we approach round one of the @triplecrownseries, KTM Canada would like to r .cognize the 2019 KTM Red Bull Thor Factory Racing Team. This year’s team is stacked with 3 incredibly talented athletes: 2018 Canadian Triple Crown Champion .colethompson16, 2018 Canadian MX and Canadian SX Champion @jesspettis, and repeat podium finisher/holeshot master @_tannerward. Best of luck to .colethompson16 this weekend in Abbotsford, BC. // Alors que la première ronde de la série Jetwerx Triple Crown approche, KTM Canada est fière de présenter son équipe de .course 2019 KTM Red Bull Thor Factory Racing Team. Cette année, l'équipe est .constituée de trois athlètes i .coyablement talentueux : Cole Thompson - Champion 2018 de la Canadian Triple Crown, Jess Pettis double Champion canadien 2018 en MX et en SX, ainsi que Tanner Ward - maître des ''holeshots'' et détenteur de plusieurs podiums. Nous souhaitons la meilleure des chances à Cole Thompson pour Abbotsford, BC en fin de semaine! @mikevizerphoto

A post shared by KTM Canada Official (@ktm_canada) on

 

Grant's Take: Jason Anderson is back on the bike! 

View this post on Instagram

day 1. footy @kylejennett

A post shared by Jason Anderson (@elhombre21) on

 

Grant's Non-moto: Holy cow, check out the scenery in this one. 

 

GuyB's Picks

GuyB's Takes: There’s a lot of crazy in here...and a good explanation of why Adam was reaching out.

 

GuyB's Take: Yeah, a toe like that will make you hop around...and ruin your night. 

 

GuyB's Take: When your inner monologue becomes external. 

 

GuyB's Take: This is really cool. 

 



1 comment
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest