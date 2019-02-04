Social Scoop

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's Take: We know that pant-to-bike grip is important but, a bit much?

Klinger's Take: Tips on making it out of a start crash: 1) Tuck and roll, 2) Avoid Suzukis.

View this post on Instagram Bummer A post shared by Ken Roczen (@kenroczen94) on Mar 31, 2019 at 8:58am PDT

Klinger's Take: In case you missed it, some solid gold right here.

Klinger's Take: Blake: "I made this!" Keleigh: "Behold the majesty"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙺𝚎𝚕𝚎𝚒𝚐𝚑 𝚂𝚑𝚊𝚒 (@kel_baggett) on Mar 26, 2019 at 5:03pm PDT

Klinger's Take: There's a 12 o'clock I dig.

Klinger's Non-moto: Next, let's see Toni do this on a moto bike.

View this post on Instagram #mondaymotivation @riera196 A post shared by Toni Bou (@tonibou) on Apr 1, 2019 at 6:24am PDT

Grant's Picks

Grant's Take: A few of us were wondering where Mitchell Harrison was in Houston. It turns out that he landed a ride for the MXGP World Championship!

Grant's Take: What are your thoughts on sand sections in Supercross?

Grant's Take: Just a casual front flip.

Grant's Take: With Supercross, MXGP, MotoGP, and F1 all in season, there’s a lot to keep up with...but now you can add one more series to that list with the Canadian Triple Crown kicking off soon.

Grant's Take: Jason Anderson is back on the bike!