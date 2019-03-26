Toggle

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Klinger
3/26/2019 5:13 PM

Social Scoop

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's Take: Brownie lookin' good. 

 


Klinger's Take: Rick Johnson can ride anything and be rad. 

 

Klinger's Take: Seattle didn't go as planned for Josh, but he was putting in the work beforehand. 

 

Klinger's Take: A different angle that wasn't shown on TV. Still a bummer for all involved. 

 

Klinger's Take: Lumberjack comeback?

 

Non-moto pick: This is how I train off the bike. 

 

Grant's Picks

Grant's Take: Oh, Axell...

View this post on Instagram

No wheelies on the boardwalk

A post shared by Slay (@axellhodges) on

 

Grant's Take: No competition. Adam Cianciarulo is my pick for best gear set up in Seattle.

 


Grant's Take: This was a huge one for Tim Gajser. He’s extremely lucky to not only walk away from it, but still finish second overall in the GP! 

 

Grant's Take: One good thing that came out of last weekend? Ben Lamay will ride for MCR Honda while Justin Brayton recovers. 

 

Grant's Take: Every time I watch a GoPro from Nate I’m reminded how gnarly freestyle riders are. 

 

Grant's Take: A Troy Lee Designs and Adidas shoe collab? We dig it. 

 

GuyB's Picks

GuyB's Take: Here’s the best way to check out the superbloom.

View this post on Instagram

Love it when the trails look this good. #endurolyfe

A post shared by ENDURO LYFE (@endurolyfe) on

 

GuyB's Take: We’ve been luckier than most years when it comes to Supercross injuries, but we got a gnarly reminder about the teeth in the sport on Saturday night. 

View this post on Instagram

Saturday night did not go as planned. Bummer for everyone involved. So much work goes into everything behind the scenes to show up on Saturdays. I hope @justinbrayton and @kylechisholm11 are healing up ok. As for the old man @crtwotwo he is bad dude! 37 years old with nothing left to prove to anyone. Laying in the hospital bed, choosing not to take pain meds, Broken right scapula, 8 broken ribs, a .collapsed lung, and a number of fractures in his back he looks over and says the goal is to try and line up for Vegas in a few weeks Thanks to everyone who reached out over the last few days and to those that helped set up transportation it has been much appreciated. And big thanks to @sheetmetal220 for giving up time with his family to stay and help out. Couldn’t be headed home without the help. For all the VIPs asking, Chad will still be at the races and we will still be having the experience. You will most likely get to spend more time with him on race day now.

A post shared by Dan Truman (@dantruman101) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kyle Chisholm (@kylechisholm11) on

 

GuyB's Take: Now this is cool. And Dean was a fan before hitting Seattle...

 

GuyB's Take: ...and he goes Beastmode on demand. 

 

Non-moto Bonus: It's a good thing mountain bikes are getting lighter every year. 

 

