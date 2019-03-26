- Home
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Klinger's Take: Brownie lookin' good.
Klinger's Take: Rick Johnson can ride anything and be rad.
Klinger's Take: Seattle didn't go as planned for Josh, but he was putting in the work beforehand.
Klinger's Take: A different angle that wasn't shown on TV. Still a bummer for all involved.
Klinger's Take: Lumberjack comeback?
Non-moto pick: This is how I train off the bike.
Grant's Take: Oh, Axell...
Grant's Take: No competition. Adam Cianciarulo is my pick for best gear set up in Seattle.
Grant's Take: This was a huge one for Tim Gajser. He’s extremely lucky to not only walk away from it, but still finish second overall in the GP!
Grant's Take: One good thing that came out of last weekend? Ben Lamay will ride for MCR Honda while Justin Brayton recovers.
Grant's Take: Every time I watch a GoPro from Nate I’m reminded how gnarly freestyle riders are.
Grant's Take: A Troy Lee Designs and Adidas shoe collab? We dig it.
GuyB's Take: Here’s the best way to check out the superbloom.
GuyB's Take: We’ve been luckier than most years when it comes to Supercross injuries, but we got a gnarly reminder about the teeth in the sport on Saturday night.
GuyB's Take: Now this is cool. And Dean was a fan before hitting Seattle...
GuyB's Take: ...and he goes Beastmode on demand.
Non-moto Bonus: It's a good thing mountain bikes are getting lighter every year.