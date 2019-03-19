Toggle

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Klinger

Klinger
3/19/2019 10:29 AM

Social Scoop

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's Take: We've all seen this but I can't stop watching it. 

 

Klinger's Take: Ammo for your mid-week daydreams of riding. 

 

Klinger's Take: Shout out to all the women in the sport, on and off the bike. 

 

Klinger's Take: Happy Birthday, Chad!

 

Klinger's Take: Mr. Hodges lookin' loose. Which version do you like?

View this post on Instagram

Pan, wide, or zoom? @axellhodges

A post shared by Chris Tede .co (@tedescophoto) on

 

Klinger's Take: People are jumping on the flat track bandwagon and I'm over here like, "Um, no thanks."

 

Grant's Picks

Grant's Take: Looks like James Stewart is set to drop a video project on March 29th. You could say we are interested...

 

Grant's Take: Axell Hodges has some serious skills. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Slay (@axellhodges) on

 

Grant's Take: A LEGO recreation of one of the more talked about moments of the Indianapolis 450 Main Event. 

 

Grant's Take: It was a tad muddy at this past weekend’s opening round of the Australian Motocross Nationals...

 

Grant's Take: Got ruts? 

 

GuyB's Picks

GuyB's Take: Wardy is a bad dude. 

View this post on Instagram

Well it’s been 10 years since I got on the line for a pro motorcycle race . I would say it was a big learning experience. I felt good on the bike set up from Johnny Lewis @motoanatomy_ . Figured out I needed a stronger front brake that set me back a .couple practice sessions with fade. Thanks team for getting that job done with no time between sessions . I always go into everything I do with the mentality of I’m going to win. ! Will that happen? Well most the time at my age (57) it doesn’t. If I don’t think that way before I hit the track I won’t get the best out of myself. I know fans thought I .could podium or win FYI these racers know there game ! I have done enough racing outside my .comfort zone to know that I will work on my faults and make my positives stronger . Will I podium or win only time will tell. But if you ask me thanks to all that is helping out my mid life crisis. Haha act young stay young. @monsterenergy @musclemonster @medterracbd @ktm_official @ma .colmsmithmotorsports @tld_moto @thewtrainingfacilityoc @blackmoreranch @oakley @sturgismx @sturgisbuffalochip @bellbikehelmets @motoanatomy_ @hammernutrition @dt1filterservice @work .connection @throttle_syndicate @fmf73 @njkleathers @lightshoe @alpinestars @adidas @boostaus @mikametals @dubyausa @solid_performance

A post shared by Jeff Ward (@jeffward3x) on

 

GuyB's Take: Um... There are better ways to get some champagne. 

View this post on Instagram

Never waste a drop @marvinmusquin25 @lebigusa

A post shared by John Kuzo (@jkuzo25) on

 

GuyB's Take: When NASCAR meets off-road action, and you get a couple guys with a whole lot of championships between them together. 

 

GuyB's Take: This is awesome!

View this post on Instagram

WHAT A RACE FOR KTM LAST NIGHT!!! Now this picture!!! Just a great way to summarize last night... jumpable whoops all 3 KTMs in front... advantage Marvin!!! With a little BTS!!! #Repost @vitalmx ・・・ Lots of orange at the top, and @marvinmusquin25 grabs his first win of the season. @guybmoto and @vitalmx @supercrosslive #vitalmx @blakebaggett4 .cooperwebb2 @ktm_official @ktmusa @ktmfactoryracing @rmatvmc BLOXMOTOX EBAY STORE MORE BIKES COMING SOON LEGO MOTOX MADE IN USA Let’s have some LEGO MotoX FUN!!! FOLLOW & SHARE @LEGOMotoX #LEGOMotoX #marvinmusquin25 #blakebagget4 .cooperwebb2 #bloxmotox #ebay #SUPERCROSS #MOTOCROSS #MotoX #MX #SX #LEGO #minifigures #customlego #braap #legomoc #legofun #legomx #racing #moto #AFOL #bike #dirtbikes #DROPTHEGATE #supercrosslive #since1983 #madeinusa

A post shared by LEGO MotoX (@legomotox) on

 

GuyB's Take: Have you entered yet?

 

