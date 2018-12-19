Toggle

ML512
12/19/2018 8:26 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Congrats Ryan and Lindsay!

 

Michael's Take: Skills. 

View this post on Instagram

Techy inspired by @kenroczen94 and .coleseely @50_beeks

A post shared by Chase Sexton (@chasesexton) on

 

Michael's Take: If I tried this, I'd just end falling over the back of the berm.

 

Michael's Take: What the heck... 

 


Michael's Take: Whatever it takes to go racing.

View this post on Instagram

#TBT to the time @kd_wrench @jppitts and I went to Houston and Seattle...

A post shared by Michael Leib (@michael_leib) on

 

Michael's Take: Caption this.

View this post on Instagram

Do we want to know what’s happening here or no? @cudby

A post shared by GEICO Honda (@fchonda) on

 

Michael's Take: Heal up Jeremy Martin...we'll see you in Supercross in 2020. What a gnarly road this guy is going down.

 

Michael's Take: Ha! What a great throwback.

View this post on Instagram

Funny the things you find when cleaning out Classic #TBT from my 04 championship party @nramsey25 @emig47 @jeremymcgrath

A post shared by Chad Reed (@crtwotwo) on

 

Michael's Take: It's hard to wrap my head around how Colton Haaker does this stuff.

 

Michael's Take: Welcome back Romain!

View this post on Instagram

Testing day 3

A post shared by Romain Febvre (@romainfebvre) on

 

Michael's Take: What would you do for this helmet?

View this post on Instagram

It's always "Showtime" @bell_powersports @troyleedesigns

A post shared by Jeremy McGrath (@jeremymcgrath) on

 

Michael's Take: It's almost time for A1!

View this post on Instagram

@JustinBarcia sending it into the weekend #AlpinestarsMX19

A post shared by Alpinestars MX and Off-Road (@alpinestarsmx) on

 


Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.


Michael's Take: Who likes free practice? Ha...

 


Michael's Take: Yes please!

View this post on Instagram

No garage queen here.....Would you????? Owner- @soluz .corvettefamily

A post shared by Official CF Page™ (@corvettefamily) on

 

Michael's Take: Drool...

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Giuseppe Campo (@gashomodel) on

 



