Social Scoop

13 days in ICU 5 days in a r .covery room and now I’m finally out, I’m moving around a little better but still a struggle. I have so much relief. I can’t thank @louiepeick @kellyacleland4 @soules86 enough for staying by my side keeping me motivated every steps of this process I wouldn’t have been able to do it without you guys there . Also I can’t thank @ericperonnard @pauberty @vaschetto_jc and everyone else enough for there hard work getting everything taken care of on the inside here in France. I can’t wait to get home tomorrow. Thanks everyone for your positive vibes and messages . @road2r .covery