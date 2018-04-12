Toggle

Social Scoop 2

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

ML512
12/4/2018 5:37 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Finally heading home, keep it up Weston!

 

Michael's Take: The golden days of moto partying, ha. 

View this post on Instagram

@emig47 Happy Birthday my friend. Have a great day! I’ll save the good pic for your 50th just around the .corner.

A post shared by Ricky Carmichael (@rickycarmichael) on

 

Michael's Take: Testing is serious business.

 

Michael's Take: My notes would almost be unreadable... 

 


Michael's Take: Hang onto it cowboy!

 

Michael's Take: Today is the last day of the 2019 250 Shootout, woot woot!

 

Michael's Take: Lance Smail?

View this post on Instagram

Outside the MGM Grand, US Open.

A post shared by Rupert Pellett (@realrupertx) on

 

Michael's Take: A1?

View this post on Instagram

Fun .couple days @jgrmx Home for a few days than off to Italy for some four wheels

A post shared by Chad Reed (@crtwotwo) on

 

Michael's Take: Or this?

 

Michael's Take: Not exactly moto but it comes from a moto crew. From the guys that brought you Vurbmoto...

 

Michael's Take: Imagine throwing a whip on this thing.

View this post on Instagram

Ever seen a rally bike whip? @Quintanilla102 | #ProTaper #OffRoad #Monday #PTCrü : @F22Pictures

A post shared by ProTaper (@protaper) on

 

Michael's Take: Ryan Dungey coming back on a Yamaha? Naw, it's just Kirk Gibbs on his new CDR Yamaha.

View this post on Instagram

Great weekend for @kirkgibbs going 6 from 6 @oakdale.jmcc #yamaha #yz450f #revsyourheart #bLUcRU @yamahamotoraus

A post shared by CDR Yamaha Monster Energy (@cdryamahamonsterenergyteam) on

 


Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.


Michael's Take: FACEPLANT!

View this post on Instagram

Aj aj aj aj... #welovecycling

A post shared by We Love Cycling (@wlcmagazine) on

 


Michael's Take: Talent...

View this post on Instagram

@svennys is a boss! #welovecycling

A post shared by We Love Cycling (@wlcmagazine) on

 

Michael's Take: Does this look like a good idea?

View this post on Instagram

Steep as it gets... @jordielunn

A post shared by MTBbible (@mtbbible) on

 



