Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Michael's Take: Finally heading home, keep it up Weston!
Michael's Take: The golden days of moto partying, ha.
Michael's Take: Testing is serious business.
Michael's Take: My notes would almost be unreadable...
Michael's Take: Hang onto it cowboy!
Michael's Take: Today is the last day of the 2019 250 Shootout, woot woot!
Michael's Take: Lance Smail?
Michael's Take: A1?
Michael's Take: Or this?
Michael's Take: Not exactly moto but it comes from a moto crew. From the guys that brought you Vurbmoto...
Michael's Take: Imagine throwing a whip on this thing.
Michael's Take: Ryan Dungey coming back on a Yamaha? Naw, it's just Kirk Gibbs on his new CDR Yamaha.
Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.
Michael's Take: FACEPLANT!
Michael's Take: Talent...
Michael's Take: Does this look like a good idea?
LungButter
12/4/2018 3:10 PM
That is definitely Smailtown on the BBR bike.
ti473
12/4/2018 9:40 AM
Sweet I made social scoop!! I saw first hand Sven Nys bunny hopping that barrier and ride up those stairs... as a matter of fact I'm in that clip for split second on the left. It was 2 years ago at the Chicrosscup season opener