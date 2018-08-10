Toggle

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

ML512
10/8/2018 2:11 PM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: While I wish it was USA on the top of the podium, the French team deserves this, they step up when it's time for the gate to drop.

 

Michael's Take: The Racer X Show staged got rushed a few times. 

Epic times on the @racertv Raceday stage! @redbudmx #MXON

Michael's Take: At least the US dominated the Pit Bike of Nations, woot woot!

 

Michael's Take: Travis, you rock...

Travis being Travis. | @travispastrana @redbudmx #MXON (Video - @smagical)

Michael's Take: Another view.

Fly 2000 miles for the #mxon and see @travispastrana line up a flip. Your dudes will say you wont.. But you will

Michael's Take: This kid was insane in the first moto! Congrats on the amazing year Prado.

 

Michael's Take: Best pre-race video...EVER, haha!

Different kind of pre race prep for Windham these days.

Michael's Take: He's not wrong...his win percentage was greater than 80% this year.

F A S T E S T M A N O N T H E P L A N E T After beating the top AMA riders last weekend in both moto's, and going 1 - 1 in the MXGP class at the motocross of nations against the current AMA national champ, and winning 17 out of the 19 MXGP races I've raced, standing on the podium 19 out of the 19 times this season, being crowned to the 2018 MXGP world champion, winning the Dutch national title with even going undefeated, I think I am able to say I was the fastest outdoor racer on the planet in 2018. O .course I did not win all moto's I participated at, but I am only human aswell. But I have won 62 moto's out of the 77 moto's where I participated at this season. Everything will start all over again next year. Thank you 2 0 1 8 you was amazing to me. Now let's go eat hamburgers and drink some beers for a few weeks. Thank you to all my fans all around the world for the great support and love what I got throughout the whole season and all my sponsors and partners for believing in me and supporting me in the best possible way. #MAXIMAALVUUR @ktmfactoryracing @redbull @oakleymotorsports @jumbo @giampishow @knmv_motorbond @dodgeram.nl @hennekenskay @debrug.eu #Josmaas

Michael's Take: GOLD, I'm dying...

Repost @lucasmirtl This sums up des nations so far

Michael's Take: Moto van is ready for 2019.

We’re in business.

Michael's Take: While I would like to see more of a committee for the selection of the Team USA, to place the blame on Roger is ridiculous. Ron, you're wrong.

Maybe management had somethin to do with it... #NotAmerican #NotWinning #RedBudOver #Time4GreenBud

Michael's Take: Every week needs a fail.

 


Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.


Michael's Take: For those that watched the fight this past weekend.

Khabib chockes out McGregor after a moauling #BlueLips #khabibTime #ufc229 #animation #3dart

Michael's Take: THE RUSSIANS! This is so amazing, GOLD!

Michael's Take: When you run your mouth that much...

You agree with the champ-champ @dc_mma? #UFC229 @stephensylvanie – @usatodaysportsimages

