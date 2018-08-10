- Home
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Michael's Take: While I wish it was USA on the top of the podium, the French team deserves this, they step up when it's time for the gate to drop.
Michael's Take: The Racer X Show staged got rushed a few times.
Michael's Take: At least the US dominated the Pit Bike of Nations, woot woot!
Michael's Take: Travis, you rock...
Michael's Take: Another view.
Michael's Take: This kid was insane in the first moto! Congrats on the amazing year Prado.
Michael's Take: Best pre-race video...EVER, haha!
Michael's Take: He's not wrong...his win percentage was greater than 80% this year.
Michael's Take: GOLD, I'm dying...
Michael's Take: Moto van is ready for 2019.
Michael's Take: While I would like to see more of a committee for the selection of the Team USA, to place the blame on Roger is ridiculous. Ron, you're wrong.
Michael's Take: Every week needs a fail.
Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.
Michael's Take: For those that watched the fight this past weekend.
Michael's Take: THE RUSSIANS! This is so amazing, GOLD!
Michael's Take: When you run your mouth that much...