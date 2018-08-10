Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: While I wish it was USA on the top of the podium, the French team deserves this, they step up when it's time for the gate to drop.

Michael's Take: The Racer X Show staged got rushed a few times.

Michael's Take: At least the US dominated the Pit Bike of Nations, woot woot!

Michael's Take: Travis, you rock...





Michael's Take: Another view.

Michael's Take: This kid was insane in the first moto! Congrats on the amazing year Prado.

Michael's Take: Best pre-race video...EVER, haha!

Michael's Take: He's not wrong...his win percentage was greater than 80% this year.

Michael's Take: GOLD, I'm dying...

Michael's Take: Moto van is ready for 2019.

View this post on Instagram We’re in business. A post shared by eBaum's World (@ebaumsworld) on Oct 3, 2018 at 9:04am PDT

Michael's Take: While I would like to see more of a committee for the selection of the Team USA, to place the blame on Roger is ridiculous. Ron, you're wrong.

Michael's Take: Every week needs a fail.

Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.

Michael's Take: For those that watched the fight this past weekend.





Michael's Take: THE RUSSIANS! This is so amazing, GOLD!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Your Daily Dose of Freedom (@drunkamerica) on Oct 7, 2018 at 3:25pm PDT

Michael's Take: When you run your mouth that much...



