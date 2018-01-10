Toggle

Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member ML512 13480 ML512 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_profile_1424660203.jpg?1424659234 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 350 60 1906 418 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 463 9737 1 600 116 26

ML512
10/1/2018 5:46 PM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: From one "giant" to the next, congrats on the new career number Weston Peick.

View this post on Instagram

Beyond stoked to run #18 as my new career number, what do y’all think . @flyracingusa @jgrmx @suzukicycles

A post shared by Weston Peick (@westonpeick) on

 

Michael's Take: Travis Pastrana getting some more goodies for MXdN. 

 

Michael's Take: Congrats to KTM for the MXGP and MX2 titles, burn those bikes down!

 

Michael's Take: Davey Coombs sitting on his Racer X/MX Sports thrown...oh wait...

View this post on Instagram

Cameraman #4 (#motocross section) @gncc_racing @racertv @highpointmx #myoffice #gncc

A post shared by Davey Coombs (@dcracerx) on

 


Michael's Take: Freshie 2019 JGR RM-Z250...drool...

View this post on Instagram

2019 is here already .

A post shared by @ leeroy199 on

 

Michael's Take: What a beautiful and sad image, ha!

View this post on Instagram

That sucks . . . Website here. . @endurogermany

A post shared by cfxracing (@cfxracing) on

 

Michael's Take: When your buddies pack your van and say it's good.

 

Michael's Take: Gotta keep it fun.

 

Michael's Take: GOLD, I'm dying...

 

Michael's Take: Phone down, phone down...

 

Michael's Take: Congrats on the career Roger Hayden!

 

Michael's Take: Every week needs a fail.

View this post on Instagram

Funniest shit EVER Volume Up @sumobraap Via @motocrossig #ride #motorcycles #moto #motox #mx #braap

A post shared by Dirt Bike Videos (@dirtbikevideos) on

 


Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.


Michael's Take: SEND IT.

View this post on Instagram

The very first UTV jump!

A post shared by Blais Racing Services (@blaisracing) on

 


Michael's Take: All at once now.

View this post on Instagram

Don’t drop the bike @svenmartinphoto It’s a winner! @trekbikes in blue for the World Champ

A post shared by Aoife Glass (@silverstrange) on

 

Michael's Take: Fifth gear wide open, you got this!

View this post on Instagram

Send it Tag the first person who .comes to mind haha DM/Comment for Credit

A post shared by Moto (@motocrosshit) on

 



0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest