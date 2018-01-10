Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: From one "giant" to the next, congrats on the new career number Weston Peick.

Michael's Take: Travis Pastrana getting some more goodies for MXdN.

Michael's Take: Congrats to KTM for the MXGP and MX2 titles, burn those bikes down!

Michael's Take: Davey Coombs sitting on his Racer X/MX Sports thrown...oh wait...





Michael's Take: Freshie 2019 JGR RM-Z250...drool...

View this post on Instagram 2019 is here already . A post shared by @ leeroy199 on Sep 26, 2018 at 8:08am PDT

Michael's Take: What a beautiful and sad image, ha!

Michael's Take: When your buddies pack your van and say it's good.

Michael's Take: Gotta keep it fun.

Michael's Take: GOLD, I'm dying...

Michael's Take: Phone down, phone down...

Michael's Take: Congrats on the career Roger Hayden!

Michael's Take: Every week needs a fail.

Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.

Michael's Take: SEND IT.





Michael's Take: All at once now.

Michael's Take: Fifth gear wide open, you got this!



