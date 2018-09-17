Toggle

ML512
9/17/2018 12:37 PM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Little washed out.

 

Michael's Take: The latest in Phil Smage's recovery.

View this post on Instagram

Smagical Daily Update 112: Although physically I wasn’t able to do a whole lot, today was a huge step in the right direction. I took my first shower without a neck brace! . . It was the most “normal” (I’ve never been normal) that I’ve felt since the crash. I even used My right hand to put shampoo on my head (another first). Because I didn’t have the .collar on I was able to move my arm much higher and that led me to di .cover that my .collarbone STILL isn’t fully healed! I must have found a spot it hasn’t moved to yet and gave out a bit of a yell and Sarah thought I fell and came to check on me. Haha. . . The movement in the shower did end up triggering something and my numbness in hands/arms/chest got a bit worse. I’m not letting that get to me though, as I have definitely learned that this process is a rolle .coaster ride and things get better and worse all the time. . . The shower was my “main stunt” today, but heck... it’s one I am super stoked on! . . @road2r .covery #smagicalstrong #tshirt #linkinbio #SorryNoShowerFootage #SarahCouldntFindTheFisheyeLens

A post shared by Phil Smage (@smagical) on

 

Michael's Take: Cole Seely with the freshie.

View this post on Instagram

Maiden voyage on my new @royscyclery @rideshimano equipped machine!

A post shared by Cole Seely (@coleseely) on

 

Michael's Take: George, George, George of the jungle...watch out for that tree!

 


Michael's Take: C'mon Forrest Gump!

 

Michael's Take: It'll buff out.

 

Michael's Take: KDX scrub life.

View this post on Instagram

We’ll be scrubbing by the .competition .come Straight Rhythm. Just a taste. #kdxrida : @romanodood

A post shared by ajcatanzaro (@ajcatanzaro) on

 

Michael's Take: Eat a Snickers!

View this post on Instagram

Not acting like yourself, eat a snickers @kenroczen94

A post shared by Mandie Fonteyn (@m_fonteyn) on

 

Michael's Take: Mini-flip gone wrong.

View this post on Instagram

What happened here? @andreas_bergmark #DailyMotoMedia

A post shared by Motocross (@dailymotomedia) on

 

Michael's Take: Three bad dudes.

View this post on Instagram

#tbt 2006 Mt.Morris, PA. Couple of fast dudes trying to chase me down, stew and @crtwotwo PC: @hultnerphoto

A post shared by Ricky Carmichael (@rickycarmichael) on

 

Michael's Take: Congrats to the champ!

View this post on Instagram

L O V E @rayarcherphoto

A post shared by Jeffrey Herlings (@jeffrey_herlings84) on

 

Michael's Take: Make Chad great again.

View this post on Instagram

This hat was made by @ben_bostrom the early part of this year and it’s sat in my office staring at me all year! Ok yes it’s hilarious for obvious reasons but it also goes much deeper than just a statement on a hat. O .course we the 22 fans that have loved watching battle over the years want to see “CHAD REED GREAT AGAIN” !! So it’s such a message of support and love Ben for making it and supporting Chad when everything was a mess. No ride, no agent, i .come was cut by sponsors, then he was injured and everyone had decided he was too old, washed up and a has been. He came out of surgery and decided no matter what he was going to try. We built a small effort with a small team and he made every SX this year. It was painful for him. it was painful for me. But he just .continued to show up and keep grinding. My whole point is - NOTHING b .comes GREAT overnight. It took all summer of working on his foot for him to walk properly, it took not giving up and succumbing to haters including friends and agents who said he was a tough sale, that he didn’t know when enough was enough. To believe in yourself despite everyone telling you otherwise is a power that you .control but it take time and patience and tears and strength and a small group of people to have your back no matter what. So maybe it’s just a Hat with a funny saying on - but really as the one who gets to witness it first hand. I love that he is always willing to try. And I hope that this message resonates with you when your cards are down or things seem hopeless. It may take a while to make yourself Great again - but you can - just block out those haters in your life and believe in yourself ! HAPPY FRIDAY ! Make yourself Great ! Or Great again ! Whatever applies to you. BE UNAFRAID TO TRY ! and we will keep striving to make a deal happen for 2019 a great team is also key and he is .continuing to make Chad Reed Great again . let me know if u want a hat

A post shared by ELLIE REED (@mrstwotwo) on

 


Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.


Michael's Take: Just a bit creepy.

 


Michael's Take: Sktechyyyy

 

Michael's Take: Priorities

 



