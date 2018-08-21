- Home
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Michael's Take: That's never a good feeling...
Michael's Take: Ha, what did Phil see?
Michael's Take: That stock bike start life.
Michael's Take: What time is it?
Michael's Take: Chappy is the man.
Michael's Take: New guy on #RideRed.
Michael's Take: Josh Hill just keeps going bigger and bigger. Geez...
Michael's Take: This made me chuckle!
Michael's Take: This is what he was referring to, by the way, ha.
Michael's Take: Now that's a cool shot, period.
Michael's Take: That was like three saves in one section!
Michael's Take: That Star Racing bike is like a bucking bronco.
Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.
Michael's Take: Great parking job.
Michael's Take: Garth, I'm very jealous.
Michael's Take: Only in Russia.
KDXGarage
8/21/2018 9:07 AM
Always a good feature!
Is Ryan Surratt on a 2019 KX450?
-MAVERICK-
8/21/2018 8:20 AM
LOL. That last one. I thought he was just going to scoop a bucket of snow and drop it on the guys.
I was way off.