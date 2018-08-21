Toggle

Social Scoop 2

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member ML512 13480 ML512 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_profile_1424660203.jpg?1424659234 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 349 56 1906 420 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 456 9566 1 591 110 26

ML512
8/21/2018 7:12 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: That's never a good feeling...

 

Michael's Take: Ha, what did Phil see?

Monday

A post shared by Phil N .coletti (@filthyphil___) on

 

Michael's Take: That stock bike start life.

#StockBikeLife 23-21. @racerxonline

A post shared by Ryan Surratt™ (@ryansurratt_77) on

 

Michael's Take: What time is it?

It’s time to read Racerhead. | Link in bio | (Photo - @shepherdphotos)

A post shared by Racer X Online (@racerxonline) on

 


Michael's Take: Chappy is the man.

 

Michael's Take: New guy on #RideRed.

A post shared by Josh Hansen (@joshhansen100) on

 

Michael's Take: Josh Hill just keeps going bigger and bigger. Geez...

 

Michael's Take: This made me chuckle!

 

Michael's Take: This is what he was referring to, by the way, ha. 

Had a lot of fun today Thanks @jgrmx for the invite

A post shared by Chad Reed (@crtwotwo) on

 

Michael's Take: Now that's a cool shot, period.

 

Michael's Take: That was like three saves in one section!

 

Michael's Take: That Star Racing bike is like a bucking bronco.

 


Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.


Michael's Take: Great parking job.

 


Michael's Take: Garth, I'm very jealous.

 

Michael's Take: Only in Russia.

 



2 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest