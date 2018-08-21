Social Scoop

MXGP of Switzerland... even the multiple World Champ @antoniocairoli makes mistakes, but hopefully without injuries... #mxgp #mxgpofswitzerland #frauenfeld #antoniocairoli #ktmfactoryracing #redbull #monsterenergy #gpmx1mxgp #mx #motocross & : @philippes512

A post shared by MOTOCROSS/SUPERCROSS/MX/SX/WMX (@gpmx1mxgp) on Aug 20, 2018 at 4:18am PDT