Social Scoop 3

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

ML512
4/23/2018 9:25 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Rock and Roll!

 

Michael's Take: Chad Reed had a pretty cool, Rossi-inspired helmet this weekend.

 


Michael's Take: Hey Mike, we might have a gig waiting for you. 

 

Michael's Take: Old spice ad?

We think we'll just let this one caption itself... @deanwilson15

A post shared by Racer X Online (@racerxonline) on

 

Michael's Take: He's back...

A post shared by Ken Roczen (@kenroczen94) on

 

Michael's Take: Ronnie Mac would run it. 

P-2 Foxborough

A post shared by eli tomac (@elitomac) on

 

Michael's Take: This made my weekend. If you haven't seen Talladega Nights, stop reading this and go watch it, right now.

 

Michael's Take: Well, that's one way to put it.

Ya wanna Better Our Beloved Sport? #FLUSHtheFIM #FreeBT20

A post shared by Dave Osterman (@ozzydaveo) on

 

Michael's Take: Toe game strong.

 

Michael's Take: Smoke em' if you got em'

 

Michael's Take: 30 something times a year...

 


Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.


Michael's Take: Friends don't let friends ride quads.

@alanmyers_24 taking a hard crash at Underground MX! #ATVMX #ripitupfilms

A post shared by Gloop Mahey (@ripitupfilms) on

 


Michael's Take: Hmm...

 

Michael's Take: Someone is fired.

 

Vital MX: Ha! That's one way to get around it...

Keep it guys. I’ve got a spare

A post shared by Bagged Patina (@bagged_patina) on

 

