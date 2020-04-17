- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
Our latest Race Shop Build includes a 2020 Husqvarna TC250 built to be competitive on the track but doing so without blowing up the wallet. Check it out!
The Husqvarna TC250 is an amazing bike, which makes it the perfect fit for our goal on this build: We wanted to make a two-stroke race bike on a budget. We did this with a KX450 earlier this year and wanted to do the same on a 250 two-stroke to see if we could build a competitive racer without blowing up our wallet.
I am a big believer in a straight 250 class… two-stroke or four, head to head. The two bikes each have their strengths and weaknesses and I think it would provide an affordable alternative for somebody to be competitive without spending $5,000 on a four-stroke engine.
For this build we kept it very simple and only spent money on things that we really thought made a difference.
Pro Circuit
Spring conversion kit in the fork, shock revalve, linkage, R304 silencer
UFO
Flo yellow plastic kit
Dunlop
MX33 front and rear tires
Moto Tassinari
V-Force reed block
DeCal Works
Custom graphics
Works Connection
Titanium pro pegs
Nihilo Concepts
Lever grips, frame tape, brake pedal, brake caps, blue fork guard screws
Seat Concepts
Custom seat cover
VP Racing Fuel
T4 fuel
sandman768
4/17/2020 6:51 PM