The Husqvarna TC250 is an amazing bike, which makes it the perfect fit for our goal on this build: We wanted to make a two-stroke race bike on a budget. We did this with a KX450 earlier this year and wanted to do the same on a 250 two-stroke to see if we could build a competitive racer without blowing up our wallet.

I am a big believer in a straight 250 class… two-stroke or four, head to head. The two bikes each have their strengths and weaknesses and I think it would provide an affordable alternative for somebody to be competitive without spending $5,000 on a four-stroke engine.

For this build we kept it very simple and only spent money on things that we really thought made a difference.

Pro Circuit

Spring conversion kit in the fork, shock revalve, linkage, R304 silencer

www.procircuit.com

UFO

Flo yellow plastic kit

www.ufoplast.com

Dunlop

MX33 front and rear tires

www.ridedunlop.com

Moto Tassinari

V-Force reed block

www.mototassinari.com

DeCal Works

Custom graphics

www.decalmx.com

Works Connection

Titanium pro pegs

www.worksconnection.com

Nihilo Concepts

Lever grips, frame tape, brake pedal, brake caps, blue fork guard screws

www.nihiloconcepts.com

Seat Concepts

Custom seat cover

www.seatconcepts.com

VP Racing Fuel

T4 fuel

www.vpracingfuel.com