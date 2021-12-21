Toggle

Race Shop Build: 2002 Suzuki RM250 Two-Stroke

Take a look as we get our hands on a mint 2002 Suzuki RM250 #twostroke project build done by @Dirt Bike TV and a few other companies. Click that play button to watch Ping put in some seat time at State Fair MX for this Two-Stroke Tuesday feature.

2002 Suzuki RM250 Parts List

Vertex Pistons                  

www.vertexpistons.com     

Pro Replica Piston kit  (ring, pin and clips) 


Cometic Gasket

www.cometic.com

Engine gaskets

 

FMF Racing                              

www.fmfracing.com            

Fatty exhaust        

Silencer                                    

 

Supersprox         

www.supersproxusa.com   

Front & Rear Sprocket  

MX Chain

 

Pivot Works                             

www.pivotworks.com             

Steering stem bearing kit       

Linkage rebuild kit

Swing arm rebuild kit 

 

Dunlop Tire

www.dunlopmotorcycle.com 

MX53 front   

MX53 Rear  

 

All Balls       

www.allballsracing.com

Carb Rebuild kit

Throttle Cable 

Clutch Cable 

 

Dubya USA

www.dubyausa.com

Hahn Hubs & Excel Rims 

 

Hinson Clutch Components            

www.hinsonracing.com   

Full Clutch set up  

  

Uni Filter 

www.unifilter.com                 

Two-stage Air Filter 

 

DeCal Works                                     

www.decalmx.com                 

Semi-Custom Graphics kit                    

Preprinted number plates backgrounds   

 

UFO Plastic  

www.ufoplasticusa.com

Full plastic kit   

Mud Flap

 

Moto Seat

www.motoseat.com  

Custom Seat Cover 

 

Works Connection

www.worksconnection.com 

Hour Meter and Mount 

Stand 

Front Brake Rotating bar mount 

Steering Stem nut 

Brake Reservoir cap

Elite Clutch Perch Assy 

Oil Filler plug

Rotating Bar Clamp

 

MotoTassinari                           

www.mototassinari.com    

V-Force Reed Cage      

 

ODI 

odigrips.com

MX V2 Lock On Grips

Champ Bars 

 

Enzo Racing 

www.enzoracing.com

Re-Valve and set up

 

Galfer USA 

www.galferusa.com

Front and Rear rotor

Brake line rear   

Brake line front  

Brake pads 

 

Klotz Synthetic Lubricants           

www.klotzlube.com                

R-50 Two-Stroke Pre-Mix

 

Specbolt Fasteners

www.specbolt.com  

Engine and Plastic complete bolt kit 

 

Mylers Radiators

www.motorcycleradiators.com

Radiator and hoses 

 

Clarke Manufacturing 

www.clarkemfg.com

OEM style/sized Fuel Tank 

 

IMS

www.imsproducts.com        

Foot Pegs 

 

Ride Engineering

www.ride-engineering.com 

Triple Clamps 


North American Powder Coating 

https://www.facebook.com/NorthAmericanPowderCoating/

Frame Stripped and Powder Coated 

 

Serrano Motorsports

https://www.facebook.com/serranomotorsports/

Engine Rebuild

Vapor honing

