Race Shop Build: 2002 Suzuki RM250 Two-Stroke

Take a look as we get our hands on a mint 2002 Suzuki RM250 #twostroke project build done by @Dirt Bike TV and a few other companies. Click that play button to watch Ping put in some seat time at State Fair MX for this Two-Stroke Tuesday feature.
2002 Suzuki RM250 Parts List
Vertex Pistons
Pro Replica Piston kit (ring, pin and clips)
Cometic Gasket
Engine gaskets
FMF Racing
Fatty exhaust
Silencer
Supersprox
Front & Rear Sprocket
MX Chain
Pivot Works
Steering stem bearing kit
Linkage rebuild kit
Swing arm rebuild kit
Dunlop Tire
MX53 front
MX53 Rear
All Balls
Carb Rebuild kit
Throttle Cable
Clutch Cable
Dubya USA
Hahn Hubs & Excel Rims
Hinson Clutch Components
Full Clutch set up
Uni Filter
Two-stage Air Filter
DeCal Works
Semi-Custom Graphics kit
Preprinted number plates backgrounds
UFO Plastic
Full plastic kit
Mud Flap
Moto Seat
Custom Seat Cover
Works Connection
Hour Meter and Mount
Stand
Front Brake Rotating bar mount
Steering Stem nut
Brake Reservoir cap
Elite Clutch Perch Assy
Oil Filler plug
Rotating Bar Clamp
MotoTassinari
V-Force Reed Cage
ODI
MX V2 Lock On Grips
Champ Bars
Enzo Racing
Re-Valve and set up
Galfer USA
Front and Rear rotor
Brake line rear
Brake line front
Brake pads
Klotz Synthetic Lubricants
R-50 Two-Stroke Pre-Mix
Specbolt Fasteners
Engine and Plastic complete bolt kit
Mylers Radiators
Radiator and hoses
Clarke Manufacturing
OEM style/sized Fuel Tank
IMS
Foot Pegs
Ride Engineering
Triple Clamps
North American Powder Coating
https://www.facebook.com/NorthAmericanPowderCoating/
Frame Stripped and Powder Coated
Serrano Motorsports
https://www.facebook.com/serranomotorsports/
Engine Rebuild
Vapor honing