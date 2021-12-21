Race Shop Build: 2002 Suzuki RM250 Two-Stroke

Take a look as we get our hands on a mint 2002 Suzuki RM250 #twostroke project build done by @Dirt Bike TV and a few other companies. Click that play button to watch Ping put in some seat time at State Fair MX for this Two-Stroke Tuesday feature.

2002 Suzuki RM250 Parts List

Vertex Pistons

www.vertexpistons.com

Pro Replica Piston kit (ring, pin and clips)





Cometic Gasket

www.cometic.com

Engine gaskets

FMF Racing

www.fmfracing.com

Fatty exhaust

Silencer

Supersprox

www.supersproxusa.com

Front & Rear Sprocket

MX Chain

Pivot Works

www.pivotworks.com

Steering stem bearing kit

Linkage rebuild kit

Swing arm rebuild kit

Dunlop Tire

www.dunlopmotorcycle.com

MX53 front

MX53 Rear

All Balls

www.allballsracing.com

Carb Rebuild kit

Throttle Cable

Clutch Cable

Dubya USA

www.dubyausa.com

Hahn Hubs & Excel Rims

Hinson Clutch Components

www.hinsonracing.com

Full Clutch set up

Uni Filter

www.unifilter.com

Two-stage Air Filter

DeCal Works

www.decalmx.com

Semi-Custom Graphics kit

Preprinted number plates backgrounds

UFO Plastic

www.ufoplasticusa.com

Full plastic kit

Mud Flap

Moto Seat

www.motoseat.com

Custom Seat Cover

Works Connection

www.worksconnection.com

Hour Meter and Mount

Stand

Front Brake Rotating bar mount

Steering Stem nut

Brake Reservoir cap

Elite Clutch Perch Assy

Oil Filler plug

Rotating Bar Clamp

MotoTassinari

www.mototassinari.com

V-Force Reed Cage

ODI

odigrips.com

MX V2 Lock On Grips

Champ Bars

Enzo Racing

www.enzoracing.com

Re-Valve and set up

Galfer USA

www.galferusa.com

Front and Rear rotor

Brake line rear

Brake line front

Brake pads

Klotz Synthetic Lubricants

www.klotzlube.com

R-50 Two-Stroke Pre-Mix

Specbolt Fasteners

www.specbolt.com

Engine and Plastic complete bolt kit

Mylers Radiators

www.motorcycleradiators.com

Radiator and hoses

Clarke Manufacturing

www.clarkemfg.com

OEM style/sized Fuel Tank

IMS

www.imsproducts.com

Foot Pegs

Ride Engineering

www.ride-engineering.com

Triple Clamps





North American Powder Coating

https://www.facebook.com/NorthAmericanPowderCoating/

Frame Stripped and Powder Coated

Serrano Motorsports

https://www.facebook.com/serranomotorsports/

Engine Rebuild

Vapor honing