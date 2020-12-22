Toggle

First out the gate with a GASGAS project bike, but we can’t take the credit. This beauty comes from Chris Gill at Carson City Motorsports.

It’s becoming more common that dealerships are getting bikes sooner than anyone else, including media. This is great news for eager buyers wanting to get the latest motocross machines as soon as humanly possible, but it leaves a bit of a gap for us, the media, to do the first rides, and build up projects. Luckily, we have the hookup with an awesome dealership in Nevada, Carson City Motorsports. 

We got the call from Chris Gill, Marketing Manager at CCM who said he’d be in our area with his fully built 2021 GASGAS MC 450F and we jumped at the opportunity. The impossible-to-miss part of the build is the Ohlins suspension, but other than that, the bike was kept relatively in stock form, with a lot of little details making it stand out. Enjoy the video and the parts list below. 

Graphics - Mettle Brand Designs: $199

Suspension - Ohlins RXF 48 Fork and TTX Flow Shock: $4,275

Seat - Guts: $49.90

Bling and Axle Kit - Works Connection: $89.95

Pipe - Pro Circuit: $1,049.96

Wheels - Haan from Dubya: $ Contact Dubya

Carbon Fiber Clutch Cylinder Cover - Nihilo Concepts: $69.99

Carbon Fiber Brake Cylinder Cover - Nihilo Concepts: $69.99

Foot Pegs - Scar: $309.28

Grips and Bars - ODI: $129.95 + $25.95

Bar mounts - Xtrig: $198.44

Fuel - VP U4.4: $See your local dealer

Mapping - Carson City Motorsports 

Cerakote - One11 Concepts 

Clutch cover - Rekluse: $169

Clutch cover engraving - MX trophies 

Sprocket - DDC: $110

Titanium triple tree bolts and front Axel - Mettech: $Contact Mettech

2021 GASGAS MC 450F


Stock GASGAS's come with a solid airbox cover. Just like the KTM and Husqvarna race teams for the last couple years, Chris DIY'd these holes to let the MC 450F breathe a little freer.

The biggest change to the MC 450F is the suspension. Up front is the Ohlins RXF 48 Fork.

We've seen both this black lower coating, but also a gold. Either one looks great.

ODI bars and grips mounted to Xtrig PHDS mounts.

Out back the Ohlins TTX Shock.

Cerakote on the ignition cover.

Dubya-built wheels with Haan hubs.

Pro Circuit Ti-6 Pro exhaust.

Powdercoated black swingarm.

The stock clutch is under the Recluse cover. Interestingly enough, the stock GASGAS clutch cover carries over the design from the previous off-road bikes, but they are super heavy. This billet piece is much lighter.

A Guts seat cover keeping our buns secure.

The engine hangers are also cerakoted.

As are both brake calipers.

Woks Connection bling and Nihilo carbon guards.

The graphics also give a nod to the legacy of the original GASGAS brand with the shape, size, and design of the backgrounds.


