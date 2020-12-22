It’s becoming more common that dealerships are getting bikes sooner than anyone else, including media. This is great news for eager buyers wanting to get the latest motocross machines as soon as humanly possible, but it leaves a bit of a gap for us, the media, to do the first rides, and build up projects. Luckily, we have the hookup with an awesome dealership in Nevada, Carson City Motorsports.

We got the call from Chris Gill, Marketing Manager at CCM who said he’d be in our area with his fully built 2021 GASGAS MC 450F and we jumped at the opportunity. The impossible-to-miss part of the build is the Ohlins suspension, but other than that, the bike was kept relatively in stock form, with a lot of little details making it stand out. Enjoy the video and the parts list below.

Graphics - Mettle Brand Designs: $199

Suspension - Ohlins RXF 48 Fork and TTX Flow Shock: $4,275

Seat - Guts: $49.90

Bling and Axle Kit - Works Connection: $89.95

Pipe - Pro Circuit: $1,049.96

Wheels - Haan from Dubya: $ Contact Dubya

Carbon Fiber Clutch Cylinder Cover - Nihilo Concepts: $69.99

Carbon Fiber Brake Cylinder Cover - Nihilo Concepts: $69.99

Foot Pegs - Scar: $309.28

Grips and Bars - ODI: $129.95 + $25.95

Bar mounts - Xtrig: $198.44

Fuel - VP U4.4: $See your local dealer

Mapping - Carson City Motorsports

Cerakote - One11 Concepts

Clutch cover - Rekluse: $169

Clutch cover engraving - MX trophies

Sprocket - DDC: $110

Titanium triple tree bolts and front Axel - Mettech: $Contact Mettech







