Project Bike: 2018 KTM 450 XC-F Conversion 4

Why not convert a non-current SX-F into an XC-F? All it takes is a large tank, 18 Inch rear wheel and a kickstand to make it happen. Check it out for yourself!

4/8/2020

 

2018 KTM 450 XCF Vertex/ FMF  

Why not convert a non-current SX-F into an XC-F? It just takes a large tank, 18 Inch rear wheel and a kickstand to make it happen. This bike that Jay Clark came across needed some fixing, so while he had the engine out to get the frame powder coated he freshened it all up. No real performance mods were done, other than the Vortex ignition Mapped by Jamie at Twisted Development and the removal of the backfire screen. 

Vertex Pistons                  

www.vertexpistons.com     

Pro Replica Piston kit  (ring, pin and clips)  

FMF Racing 

www.fmfracing.com   

Mega Bomb header 

Muffler 

Twisted Development

www.td-racing.com 

Engine mapping with Vortex ECU

Supersprox                  

www.supersproxusa.com 

Front Sprocket 

Rear 49  Stealth Sprocket

Gold Enduro Race Chain -G520-EXT-120

UFO Plastic  

www.ufoplasticusa.com

Full Orange plastic kit

Hand Shields 

IMS

www.imsproducts.com         

Coolant Catch Can 

Larger Fuel tank 

DeCal Works                                     

www.decalmx.com                    

Semi-Custom Graphics kit                    

Pre printed number plates backgrounds   

Graphic Guards      

Works Connection

www.worksconnection.com

Factory II  Stand   

Skid Plate 

Front & Rears brake caps

Rotating bar clamp

Steering stem nut

Rear Chain adjuster blocks

Oil Filter cover

Dunlop Tire

www.dunlopmotorcycle.com

MX33 Front  80/100-21

MX33 Rear   110/100-18

Uni Filter

www.unifilter.com       

Air Filter 

Scar

www.scar-racingusa.com

Titanium Footpegs  

TM Designs

www.tmdesignworks.com 

Rear Chain Guide 

Hinson Clutch Components            

www.hinsonracing.com      

Full Clutch set up and outer cover

ICW                                     

www.icwbikestands.com   

Radiator straightening and bracing           

Moto Seat                                 

www.motoseat.com                  

Custom Cool seat cover

Trail Tech                                           

www.trailtech.net                 

Radiator Fan                                                                  

ODI 

odigrips.com

MX V2 Lock On Grips

Handle Bars Bars   

Bullet Proof designs

www.bulletproofdesigns.com 

Rear Swing arm guard 

Pro Moto Billet

www.promotobillet.com    

Kick-It Kick Stand    

Fastway Linkage Guard  

Tusk Off road

www.tuskoffroad.com 

Oversized Rotor/Adaptor Bracket

Rear Rotor

Full Wheel set with 18” Rear

Sprocket Bolts

Rotor Bolts

Rear Rotor Guard 

Race Tech

www.racetech.com            

Suspension Re-Valve and set up

Malcolm Smith Motorsports

www.malcolmsmith.com

OEM parts 

Fasst Co 

www.fasstco.com

Rear Brake Return Spring

San Diego Powder Coating

www.sandiegopowdercoating.com    

Sandblasting, powder with super-durable clear, and “race prep masking’  

Antigravity Batteries 

www.antigravitybatteries.com

Lithium-Ion Battery 


4 comments
