2018 KTM 450 XCF Vertex/ FMF

Why not convert a non-current SX-F into an XC-F? It just takes a large tank, 18 Inch rear wheel and a kickstand to make it happen. This bike that Jay Clark came across needed some fixing, so while he had the engine out to get the frame powder coated he freshened it all up. No real performance mods were done, other than the Vortex ignition Mapped by Jamie at Twisted Development and the removal of the backfire screen.

Vertex Pistons

www.vertexpistons.com

Pro Replica Piston kit (ring, pin and clips)

FMF Racing

www.fmfracing.com

Mega Bomb header

Muffler

Twisted Development

www.td-racing.com

Engine mapping with Vortex ECU

Supersprox

www.supersproxusa.com

Front Sprocket

Rear 49 Stealth Sprocket

Gold Enduro Race Chain -G520-EXT-120

UFO Plastic

www.ufoplasticusa.com

Full Orange plastic kit

Hand Shields

IMS

www.imsproducts.com

Coolant Catch Can

Larger Fuel tank

DeCal Works

www.decalmx.com

Semi-Custom Graphics kit

Pre printed number plates backgrounds

Graphic Guards

Works Connection

www.worksconnection.com

Factory II Stand

Skid Plate

Front & Rears brake caps

Rotating bar clamp

Steering stem nut

Rear Chain adjuster blocks

Oil Filter cover

Dunlop Tire

www.dunlopmotorcycle.com

MX33 Front 80/100-21

MX33 Rear 110/100-18

Uni Filter

www.unifilter.com

Air Filter

Scar

www.scar-racingusa.com

Titanium Footpegs

TM Designs

www.tmdesignworks.com

Rear Chain Guide

Hinson Clutch Components

www.hinsonracing.com

Full Clutch set up and outer cover

ICW

www.icwbikestands.com

Radiator straightening and bracing

Moto Seat

www.motoseat.com

Custom Cool seat cover

Trail Tech

www.trailtech.net

Radiator Fan

ODI

odigrips.com

MX V2 Lock On Grips

Handle Bars Bars

Bullet Proof designs

www.bulletproofdesigns.com

Rear Swing arm guard

Pro Moto Billet

www.promotobillet.com

Kick-It Kick Stand

Fastway Linkage Guard

Tusk Off road

www.tuskoffroad.com

Oversized Rotor/Adaptor Bracket

Rear Rotor

Full Wheel set with 18” Rear

Sprocket Bolts

Rotor Bolts

Rear Rotor Guard

Race Tech

www.racetech.com

Suspension Re-Valve and set up

Malcolm Smith Motorsports

www.malcolmsmith.com

OEM parts

Fasst Co

www.fasstco.com

Rear Brake Return Spring

San Diego Powder Coating

www.sandiegopowdercoating.com

Sandblasting, powder with super-durable clear, and “race prep masking’

Antigravity Batteries

www.antigravitybatteries.com

Lithium-Ion Battery



