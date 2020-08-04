- Home
Why not convert a non-current SX-F into an XC-F? All it takes is a large tank, 18 Inch rear wheel and a kickstand to make it happen. Check it out for yourself!
2018 KTM 450 XCF Vertex/ FMF
Why not convert a non-current SX-F into an XC-F? It just takes a large tank, 18 Inch rear wheel and a kickstand to make it happen. This bike that Jay Clark came across needed some fixing, so while he had the engine out to get the frame powder coated he freshened it all up. No real performance mods were done, other than the Vortex ignition Mapped by Jamie at Twisted Development and the removal of the backfire screen.
Vertex Pistons
Pro Replica Piston kit (ring, pin and clips)
FMF Racing
Mega Bomb header
Muffler
Twisted Development
Engine mapping with Vortex ECU
Supersprox
Front Sprocket
Rear 49 Stealth Sprocket
Gold Enduro Race Chain -G520-EXT-120
UFO Plastic
Full Orange plastic kit
Hand Shields
IMS
Coolant Catch Can
Larger Fuel tank
DeCal Works
Semi-Custom Graphics kit
Pre printed number plates backgrounds
Graphic Guards
Works Connection
Factory II Stand
Skid Plate
Front & Rears brake caps
Rotating bar clamp
Steering stem nut
Rear Chain adjuster blocks
Oil Filter cover
Dunlop Tire
MX33 Front 80/100-21
MX33 Rear 110/100-18
Uni Filter
Air Filter
Scar
Titanium Footpegs
TM Designs
Rear Chain Guide
Hinson Clutch Components
Full Clutch set up and outer cover
ICW
Radiator straightening and bracing
Moto Seat
Custom Cool seat cover
Trail Tech
Radiator Fan
ODI
MX V2 Lock On Grips
Handle Bars Bars
Bullet Proof designs
Rear Swing arm guard
Pro Moto Billet
Kick-It Kick Stand
Fastway Linkage Guard
Tusk Off road
Oversized Rotor/Adaptor Bracket
Rear Rotor
Full Wheel set with 18” Rear
Sprocket Bolts
Rotor Bolts
Rear Rotor Guard
Race Tech
Suspension Re-Valve and set up
Malcolm Smith Motorsports
OEM parts
Fasst Co
Rear Brake Return Spring
San Diego Powder Coating
Sandblasting, powder with super-durable clear, and “race prep masking’
Antigravity Batteries
Lithium-Ion Battery
captmoto
4/8/2020 4:58 PM
dpingree101
4/8/2020 5:52 PM
captmoto
4/8/2020 3:16 PM
You can add sixth gear to it too. About $300 in parts and some of your own know how.
https://thumpertalk.com/forums/topic/1274966-husky-450-fcfx-6th-gear-installation-parts-and-pictures/
Josh_Harmon
4/8/2020 3:33 PM