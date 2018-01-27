Vital MX Pit Bits: Glendale
Lots of returning riders, tight qualifying times in the 450 class, and the usual assortment of pit nuggets highlight this week's visit to the Phoenix area.
Slosh 112
1/27/2018 4:55 PM
Nicky Hayden but patch on Barcia??
drenmaster
1/27/2018 8:32 PM
Nice catch
Mini Elsinore
1/27/2018 4:29 PM
Something tells me that Keith McCarty sat both Webb and Barcia down and had a eye-to-eye meeting of the minds....